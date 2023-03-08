Borgio Begins Production of Ducati Scrambler Range

Previously, the Powersports industry was treated to Ducati’s 2023 World Premiere – an event that featured 10 beauty bikes, including the brand’s refreshed Scrambler range.

We now hear that the range is purportedly under production, with all three models – the Icon, Full Throttle, and Nightshift – soon ready to promote their “dynamic, accessible, and safe” personality to the masses.

A view of Ducati’s new Scramblers, which begin production in Ducati’s new eco-friendly building (the Finitura and Delibera Estetica). Media sourced from Motorcycle Sports.Created in Ducati’s new eco-friendly building (the Finitura and Delibera Estetica), coverage from Motorcycle Sports tells us that the Icon/Full Throttle/Nightshift will have nine colors to choose from, with the traditional yellow, red, and black schemes joined by a further six (Storm Green, Rio Celeste, Tangerine Orange, Jade Green, Sparkling Blue, and Velvet Red, all of which will be available as an accessory kit).

Riders will also be allowed to switch out the tank cover, mudguards, rim labels, and optic cover for customization.

Add a neat 4kg weight reduction, a color-optimized TFT screen, Quick Shift, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), and a new Ride-by-Wire throttle, and Ducati’s Desmodue air-cooled twin-cylinder heart couldn’t be better posited for the next generation of rev-happy Ducatisti.

