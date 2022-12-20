Bonhams: Stunning Motorcycle History Chapter Up for Auction

Bonhams is about to host a brilliant auction showing off a collection of ground-breaking bikes at the Bonhams Grandes Marques à Paris Sale – nothing beyond the mid- 20th century, and a good deal showing dates into the late 1800s!

Early motor cars, commercial vehicles, tractors ‘and some farm machinery’ have been gradually collected by the late Dr. Peter and Ulrike Bühner, two representatives of society whose passion for vehicles will purportedly accumulate an estimated €1.6 million.

Titled “The Collection of Important Pioneer and Collectors’ Motorcycles and Motor Cars,” the bevy of bikes in particular are what we’re here for; included is apparently the world’s first serial production motorcycle – a 1894 Hildebrand und Wolfmüller, and the earliest number in existence, to boot. Bonham’s estimated that this particular piece of pretty will go for anywhere between €110,000 and €170,000.

“This is one of the best collections of Pioneer and Vintage motorcycles – in terms of quality and quantity – to come onto the open market in recent years, offering machines that we haven’t seen in the marketplace for more than a decade,” enthuses Ben Walker, the Global Head of Bonhams Motorcycles, said.

“It’s an exciting, once in a generation opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors and we are expecting considerable worldwide interest.”

Accompanying diamonds in the rough like the Hildebrand und Wolfmüller are virginal debutantes like the c.1924 BMW 493cc R32, a flat-twin that was “the first motorcycle to be sold as a BMW” and estimated around €90,000-120,000 in value.

The R32 joins my personal favorite, the stunningly futuristic c.1925 MARS ‘Weiße Mars, featuring a 986cc Maybach boxer twin – a model in excellent condition, and estimated to bring in around €90,000-110,000 as a result.

Here’s a list of everything else up for grabs in the two-wheeled department, according to Bonham’s release:

1898 Cudell De Dion Tricycle with ‘Lady’s Attachment’ Trailer, estimate €70,000-100,000

1912 FN Four, estimate €28,000-38,000

c.1923 Nimbus 746cc Four ‘Stovepipe’, estimate €40,000-60,000

c.1907 Zedel 200cc Single, estimate €10,000-15,000

Expect to see these beauties take center stage in the Grand Palais Ephémère, by the Eiffel Tower, on February first of 2023.

Stay tuned for updates, check out the full collection on Bonham’s website, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.