BMW Teams Up with TVS For New Electric Motorcycle Development Deal

The electric motorcycle industry is getting bigger by the day.

With Harley-Davidson dropping updates on their new LiveWire ‘Arrow’ electric motorcycle platform (which will be used in the new S2 Del Mar concept), Damon Motors being the usual elusive tease hinting at their new electric HyperFighter Colossus bike pre-CES and Kawasaki blurting outright to the EIMCO masses that we’d get three new electric motorcycles by next year, there’s no denying the clean green energy industry is growing – and other companies are looking to capitalize on the successes of such a boom.

Those other companies, we’ve heard, now include BMW Motorrad, who has partnered up with TVS (they bought Norton recently) on an electric motorcycle deal that could see traction and a debut as early as three years from now.

“Under the agreement, both parties will co-develop electric motorcycles and scooters for global markets,” states the report from RideApart.

“The latest agreement between the partners builds on the success of the baby GS and roadster. According to reports, the new deal includes initial development and production of 50,000 electric two-wheelers split between BMW and TVS. The partners will distribute those units to both Indian and international markets.”

“…many expect BMW and TVS to develop high-end EV versions of existing models. The project also stands to gain from BMW’s latest research in solid-state battery technology and lithium mining processes.”

Stephan Schaller, President BMW Motorrad, said the following in the press conference:

“In view of changing motorcycle markets, demographic developments and increasing environmental demands we are expanding our product range so as to tap into fresh growth potential. We have a highly expert and experienced partner in the TVS Motor Company. This means that in future we will be able to offer vehicles in smaller capacity classes in addition to the BMW Motorrad core segments. Various types of motorcycle are conceivable. They will meet the expectations of a BMW motorcycle in terms of riding fun as well as setting a new benchmark when it comes to stability, agility and performance figures. I regard this long-term cooperation as an important step along the road to profitable, sustainable growth.”

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman TVS Motor Company, also added:

“With BMW Motorrad, we see an ideal long-term strategic partner who shares our core values: focus on quality, engineering prowess, innovation and customer satisfaction. We intend to leverage each other’s strengths to deliver a new series of products offering cutting edge technology for our customers.”

TVS has also been heavily investing in the EV space, having contributed a solid bit of green to EV startup Ultraviolette (approximately $15 million USD), together with Zoho corporation.

What do you think? Will BMW and TVS be a good fit for eachother as they feel out the playing field in the coming years?

Be sure to stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Hero image sourced from BMW’s official press release*