BMW Motorrad Days is Back for 2024

BMW Motorrad Days is returning to the scenic Alps of Garmisch-Partenkirchen for 2024

Expect the event to run from July 5-7

Additional details to be announced later this year

The world’s largest BMW Motorrad meeting is returning to celebrate the “Year of the GS!”

A view of the 2023 BMW Motorrad Days. Media provided by BMW Motorrad.

Where is BMW Motorrad Days being held for 2024?

This year, BMW Motorrad Days is hiking up skirts toward the remains of the Roman town of Partanum, where the scenic Alps of Garmisch-Partenkirchen await to resume the role of partial host for 2024.

This homecoming will be a biggie, given that Garmisch-Partenkirchen was home to BMW Motorrad Days for 18 consecutive years, prior to the move to Berlin for 2022 and 2023.

When can we attend BMW Motorrad Days 2024?

According to BMW’s recent press release, Beemers will be able to attend the 2024 BMW Motorrad Days from July 5-7 of this year.

While details have yet to be released on the finer nuances of BMW‘s schedule, we are told that an inordinate amount of shenanigans will be had “at the foot of the Hausberg mountain,” with the following list of goodies to look forward to:

New products

Exhibitors

Shows

Test rides

Traditional Bavarian lifestyle

A legendary party atmosphere

Are you excited to attend the 2024 BMW Motorrad Days?