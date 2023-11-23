Bike Of The Day: FXRX-Wedge by DOUGZ Custom

The FXRX-Wedge is a custom motorcycle built in 2010 by Dougz Custom Paint & Fabrication in collaboration with S&S Cycle and Rolling Thunder Manufacturing, aimed to create a ‘custom’ motorcycle that could be titled and insured within a reasonable budget by economic standards at that time.

The project involved lengthening a 1992 Harley-Davidson FXR frame and swingarm, installing a 132ci S&S X-Wedge V-twin with an S&S five-speed WX-R transmission, modifying the fuel tank, fitting a two-into-one exhaust system with custom headpipes and a Bassani muffler, and refinishing the bike in black.

The motorcycle gained recognition, being featured in the September 2010 issue of American Iron Magazine and the January/February 2012 issue of IronWorks magazine. It boasts custom features such as a solo seat, a modified 4.2-gallon fuel tank, a Kuryakyn taillight, a quarter fairing with a tinted windscreen, and modified Harley-Davidson Dyna mid controls with Avon foot pegs.

The FXRX-Wedge made its debut at the V-Twin Expo in Cincinnati, Ohio, in February 2010. Subsequently, it was displayed in S&S Cycle vendor spots at major motorcycle rallies across the United States throughout the summer of 2010. Notably, the powerplant holds the distinction of being the first production 132 cubic inch model, evident from the VIN ending in 00001 on the motor case, and the transmission being the second, indicated by the VIN ending in 0002.

