Bike Of The Day: 2017 Norton 961 MM ‘Flat Track’

This is one of only five replicas of the iconic Ron Wood ‘Big Tube’ Norton flat track racer, which won the AMA Ascot Park Half-Mile National event three years in a row in the early 1970s. This modern replica was built by 72 Motorcycles, in collaboration with Norton.

This replica features a bespoke frame, developed to hold oil in the spine and utilize the engine as a stressed member. It rides on Öhlins USD forks at the front and Öhlins Piggyback shocks at the rear, along with triple clamps machined at Fastec Racing in Newmarket. It is powered by a 960cc parallel-twin engine, producing 80bhp and 65lb-ft of torque, coupled to a five-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars