Bike Of The Day: 2023 Triumph Speed Triple RR – Bond Edition

Limited to 60 examples, the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition commemorates 60 years of Bond and the official motorcycle partnership between 007™ and Triumph. This collaboration extends the alliance between two iconic British brands, originating with No Time To Die, where the Triumph Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 starred in thrilling action sequences.

Individually numbered and handcrafted, the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition embodies the sophistication, exclusivity, and British style synonymous with Bond and Triumph. These sought-after limited-edition models showcase a distinct custom paint scheme, display all 25 James Bond film titles on the fuel tank, feature official 007™ graphics, boast hand-painted subtle gold accents, and exhibit a gun barrel design graphic on the front fairing.

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR is the top-of-the-line offering from the British manufacturer, propelled by a 1,160cc inline-Triple engine claiming 178 hp and 92 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with cutting-edge electronic rider aids, Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, Brembo Stylema monoblock front calipers, Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires, and a full-color TFT display with My Triumph connectivity.

Photo Source: Collecting Cars