Hinckley’s Best Releases The Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition

New 2025 Triumph Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition is inspired by TT-winning legend, “Slippery Sam”

New graphic scheme joins Triumph Shift Assist, belly pan, and color-matched fly screen (as standard for this variant)

Availability beginning in April for one year only

Pricing listed at $8,595 USD / $10,195 CAD

Triumph’s got a Special Edition bike that’s inspired by the most famous Trident in history.

Technically, this new 2025 Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition takes after the only motorcycle in the world to win five TT production races in five consecutive years.

Neat, huh?

The 1974 Triumph Trident Slippery Sam. Media provided by Gasoline.

What is “Slippery Sam?”

Back in the 70s, “Slippery Sam” was a machine that used a Trident engine to win a slew of titles for the Hinckley-based bike brand. When tuned just right, Sam could purportedly yank out 70hp – a stunning feat, considering her Japanese competitors were sitting around 58hp at the time.

Thanks to the efforts of Triumph’s team, Slippery Sam snatched 6 first-place trophies in the 750cc class of the Isle of Man Production TT, equating to five consecutive races won between 1971 and 1975 (Wikipedia).

A view of Triumph’s 2025 Trident Special Edition. All media provided by Triumph.

How did Sam earn the title of being “slippery?”

Legend has it that the bike’s team accidentally mixed Duckhams mineral oil with the typical Castor Racing oil blend, resulting in hilarities mid-circuit.

The bike got on the track, and oil sprayed through the engine breather, dousing the rider.

Despite the hilarities, Sam ended up in fifth place.

A view of Triumph’s 2025 Trident Special Edition. All media provided by Triumph.

What has Triumph given us for their 2025 Trident 660 “Slippery Sam” Special Edition?

According to Triumph press release (published to Roadracing World), Hinckley’s shod their 2025 Trident 660 in a white, blue, and red graphics scheme inspired by “Slippery Sam,” showing off the following exclusive features as standard:

Triumph Shift Assist

Belly pan

Color-matched fly screen

#67 graphic

The lineup includes the 2025 Trident’s engine, a banger of a heart capable of putting out 80 peak ponies @ 10,250rpm and 47lb-ft of peak yank @ 6,250rpm.

Showa suspension (including a preload-adjustable monoshock RSU with linkage at the rear) is joined by two-piston Nissin brakes with twin discs and Michelin Road 5 rubber.

The whole kit weighs a lick above 416lbs.

Software, by the way, can be expected to include the obligatories for Triumph’s 2025 Trident: ABS, Road/Rain ride modes, switchable traction control and a ride-by-wire throttle.

A view of Triumph’s 2025 Trident Special Edition. All media provided by Triumph.

How much is Triumph’s 2025 Trident 660 “Slippery Sam” Special Edition?

We’re told the new Slippery Sam-inspired bike will set you back $8,595 USD / $10,195 CAD – not bad at all, considering the exclusive accessories and limited availability.

A view of Triumph’s 2025 Trident Special Edition. All media provided by Triumph.

Parting words from Triumph’s team

Of course, Triumph’s Chief Commanding Officer (CCO) is pretty excited about the Trident’s place in today’s markets, imparting the following below:

Since its launch in 2020, this middle-weight roadster has reinvigorated this highly competitive category, selling more than 35,600 units worldwide. Its triple engine and premium detailing [and great price] ha[ve] been successful in bringing younger and new riders to Triumph. Just as “Slippery Sam” once inspired a generation, we believe this special edition has the iconic style, extra technology, and dynamic performance to appeal to today’s Triumph fans.” – Paul Stroud, CCO, Triumph Motorcycles

What do you think of the new 2025 Trident 660 “Slippery Sam” Special Edition?

