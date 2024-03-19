Triumph’s Built the World’s Largest Production Motorcycle Engine 

Triumph reveals two new Rocket 3 “Storm” variants for 2024.

2024 Rocket 3 Storm R / GT duo will be available in Europe starting in April.

Perks include 11% power increase to 164hp and torque spiking to 166lb-ft.

Only 1000 of each variant will be made.

The world’s largest production motorcycle engine has been shoved into two limited edition variants for 2024.

Triumph is bringing their new Rocket range to the 2024 podium, and there’s really only one way to express the updates:

MORE POWER!!!

A view of Triumph’s new 2024 Rocket 3 Storm R nd Storm GT. Media provided by Triumph.

How powerful is Triumph’s New Rocket 3 Storm R/GT duo?

Believe it or not, this 2500cc triple heart is touted by Triumph to be capable of ​​0-60 mph in just 2.73 seconds – a stunning boast, though no different than that of previous models (via Motorcycle.com, March 13, 2020).

Still, the specs are impressive, with Triumph’s new Rocket 3 Storm R and Storm GT duo showing off:

An 11% uptick in power to 164hp @ 6,000rpm An increase in torque from 163lb-ft to 166lb-ft of peak yank @ 4,000rpm An engine “tuned to deliver power from a low 3,500rpm, up to 7,000rpm” A high-performance six-speed helical-cut gearbox and a ’torque assist’ hydraulic clutc (Storm R only).

What’s in Triumph’s New Rocket 3 Storm R/GT?

According to Triumph’s press release (published to Motorcycle.com), a slew of the pretty componentry comes blacked-out, with each batch showing off the following perks, among others:

Lighter-cast, 10-spoke aluminium wheels

Blacked-out livery (and componentry) with anodised finishes

~705lbs (Storm R) and ~699lbs (Storm GT) wet weight ratings

More upright bars and a lower saddle height for the Storm GT (compared to the Storm R)

Three adjustable positions for the Storm GT’s more laid-back footpeg positioning

Mid-mounted, vertically-adjustable footpegs with around 2” of travel for the Storm R

Front Suspension: 47mm Showa USD forks with 120mm of travel, fully adjustable for compression and rebound

Rear Suspension: Fully-adjustable Showa monoshock RSU with a piggy back reservoir

Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes with floating discs

Optimised Cornering ABS and traction control as standard

Four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable)

Hill hold control and cruise control

Keyless ignition and keyless steering lock

USB charging socket as standard

Heated grips (Rocket 3 GT only)

Carbon-fiber front mudguard as standard

How much is Triumph’s new Rocket 3 Duo?

Expect to pay anywhere upwards of $24,995 USD (MSRP) for Triumph’s new 2024 Rocket 3 Storm R, while the 2024 Rocket 3 Storm GT will cost an MSRP of $25,795 USD.

Parting words from Triumph’s CCO

Naturally, Triumph’s CCO is more than a little proud of the journey made with the Rocket 3. Stroud has imparted a few choice words below:

“By listening to feedback from our customers, we know they love the Rocket’s muscular presence and heart-stopping performance. We also know that riders desire even more. That’s why the new Rocket 3 Storm R and GT have been given an impressive power and torque increase, even greater agility and an even darker, moodier style and presence on the road.” – Paul Stroud, CCO, Triumph (MCN)

We’re told that both of these bikes will be made available in 2024, with Visordown pointing toward an April debut to dealerships in Australia and the UK.

TBD on USA debut.

Are you excited to try out the extra 15hp in Triumph’s 2024 Rocket 3 Storm R and Storm GT?