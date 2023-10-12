Bike Of The Day: 2019 Triumph Bobber Black by Down & Out Motorcycles

Down & Out Motorcycles of Yorkshire, renowned for their bespoke Triumphs, have tastefully customized this Bobber Black. The distinguished builders, having crafted bikes for notable figures like Barbour International, Tom Hardy, Charlie Boorman, and even Triumph itself, have solidified their position as one of the top custom bike builders in the UK.

The bike features several signature Down & Out parts, including hand-rolled custom aluminum mudguards, custom adjustable front forks with unique extra-wide billet yokes, a bespoke aftermarket exhaust system, a handmade aluminum headlight cap, an LSL machined brake fluid reservoir, a custom-made seat pad, Nissin brakes, LSL handlebars, a Motogadget speedometer, and aftermarket anodized gold engine components.

This particular example boasts custom purple, plum, and gold paintwork by the highly sought-after painter Arnie at Pro Kustom. The tank showcases a subtle gold metal-flake ‘Down & Out’ design, with ‘Triumph’ on each side. The bike is fitted with a bespoke black synthetic suede-trimmed seat pad featuring contrasting red and gold stitching, along with brass ventilation holes revealing red synthetic suede below. It rides on custom 17-inch wire wheels with polished spokes and matte-black frames, equipped with Continental TKC 70 tires.

Standard features include a KYB rear monoshock, switchable traction control, ABS, two power modes, and cruise control—all controlled via micro switches with internal wiring. Kellerman indicators and 3-in-1s were added to maintain the bike’s clean lines, along with a Kellerman number plate light at the rear. The bike is powered by a 1,200cc four-stroke liquid-cooled 8-valve parallel-twin, generating 76bhp, coupled to a six-speed transmission.

Triumph showcased this Bobber at the British Motor Museum as part of the ‘Triumph, History in the Making’ exhibit in early 2023. Additionally, it was displayed alongside its celebrated ‘Hold On Go Fast’ sister bike by Down & Out at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience.

