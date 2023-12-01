Bike Of The Day: 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 Custom

This Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 is a customized and extensively modified modern cruiser, featuring a 1,202cc air-cooled V-twin with a Screamin’ Eagle Stage IV upgrade kit and a five-speed transmission.

The bike now boasts a unique Paint My Ride grey and red paint scheme with a combination of gloss and satin black components. Notable additions include red stencil-effect ‘Harley-Davidson’ lettering, a Stars & Stripes number 1 on the fuel tank, and a custom black leather-trimmed seat pad with a perforated diamond-quilted insert.

Equipped with custom 21-inch front and 18-inch rear 10-spoke alloy wheels in metallic red with white accents, the bike rides on Avon tires. Additional upgrades comprise a Dakota digital speedometer, Ricks speedometer holder, heated grips, custom front and rear fenders, small dynamic LED rear indicators, Vance & Hines exhaust, Zodiac wide front forks, a custom LED headlight, Legend rear air suspension, front and rear Billet-6 brake calipers and pads, dynamic LED lights with remote control, a front frame-mounted ‘spoiler,’ a custom fuel tank, and a Wizards of Nos nitrous oxide system.

Source: Collecting Cars