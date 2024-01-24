Bike Of The Day: 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ‘Spitfire’

Introducing the ‘Spitfire,’ a custom masterpiece crafted from the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – 2021, a platform as agile as a dancer, designed for the soul of a cafe racer. This exceptional two-wheeled creation emerged from numerous sketches, each stroke on paper striving to capture the essence of the perfect cafe racer.

The custom heat-resistant brass paintwork on the engine goes beyond being a mere coat; it’s a proclamation that rises above the ordinary, ensuring the Spitfire always commands attention. The custom side panels, reminiscent of vintage car vents, infuse a touch of nostalgia into the modern symphony of speed and style. The exquisite combination of bottle green paintwork and supple brown leather accents not only serves as decoration but also tells a story of timeless sophistication.

The ‘Spitfire’ serves as a time capsule on wheels, offering an ’80s riding experience with the comfort of modern electronics. Vintage tires grip the asphalt, propelling you forward as the retro-sounding exhaust serenades the streets, capturing the essence of motorcycle dreams.

Source: Collecting Cars

