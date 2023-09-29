Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Custom Motorcycles
Bike Of The Day: 2008 Vyrus 984 C3 2V Razzetto

Vyrus, an Italian brand recognized for crafting some of the most distinctive bikes in the industry, offers units that can be quite expensive, with the most affordable ones priced well over $50,000 USD.

This particular model, named Razzetto, an informal Italian term meaning “little rocket,” incorporates the company’s hub-centric steering design. This design utilizes a push/pull linkage and a front swingarm to separate the steering, suspension, and braking actions of the front wheel.

Key features include a Double Omega billet aluminum frame, carbon-fiber bodywork, an adjustable caster angle, Marvic magnesium wheels, Brembo brakes, FG Gubellini suspension components, and a Zard exhaust system.

The air-cooled Ducati Dual Spark L-twin, bored to 1,079cc, boasts a power output of 100 horsepower, as per Vyrus. The power is transmitted to the rear wheel through a six-speed transmission equipped with a TransLogic Quickshifter and an APTC slipper clutch.

Source: Bring A Trailer