Bike Of The Day: 1990 Norton F1

Norton’s final endeavor to create a roadster centered around its impressive rotary engine resulted in an aesthetically superior design. Adorned in the iconic John Player Specials livery reminiscent of Steve Spray and Trevor Nation’s works bikes, the F1, despite its 94bhp output compared to the racer’s 150-plus, boasted performance akin to contemporary Japanese sports 600s, reaching a top speed of approximately 145mph. The F1 excelled in equipment quality, featuring a Spondon alloy beam frame, White Power ‘upside down’ forks, White Power rear shock, and Brembo brakes all around.

However, the notable drawback was the F1’s hefty price tag: a staggering £12,700 (in contrast to a Honda VFR750 costing £5,799 at the time). Quality, it seemed, came at a premium. Unsurprisingly, production was limited as the factory faced yet another financial crisis, leading to its eventual cessation. Today, this final ‘authentic’ Norton stands as one of the most coveted British motorcycles in recent history.

Source: Bonhams Cars