What’s Norton Motorcycles Up To These Days?

Norton’s working on a fleet of “Super Premium” bikes and we could see the results by 2026.
Back on the fourth of this month, we released evidence that Norton was working on a new range of bikes. The news came with proof from Norton’s CEO that the bikes would be “a proper quality product” (hence his reservations in approving the product below):
– Dr. Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton Motorcycles
Now, we have further information on that new product range, a fleet that is made possible only by the continued collaboration between Norton and TVS Motors.
How long until we see Norton’s new motorcycle range?
Norton’s CEO may have said that new motorcycle development takes “24 to 40 months” in general, but TVS Motors’ CEO quotes with more specifics on just how long this new product range will take to settle as a solid idea.
– KN Radhakrishnan, CEO, TVS Motor (AutoCar Pro)
How much of this new product range is TVS, and how much of it is Norton?
The ket wording here is that “TVS is developing a new motorcycle range under the Norton brand.”
Translating this sentence gives us the impression that TVS will have a significant amount of say on the end product; after all, it’s their $124 million invested into Norton that’s made the product range – and the two-year deadline – possible.
What we know so far about Norton’s incubating motorcycle range
The above sentiments are followed up by an explanation of the product range itself, thanks to Kiran Murali’s coverage on AutoCar Pro:
– Kiran Murali, “TVS working on new product lineup for Norton; likely to be ready in 2 years” (AutoCar Pro)
