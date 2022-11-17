AIMExpo 2023: Get Ready For “The Best Show Ever”

EICMA 2022’s come to a close, the season’s rounding up into 2023….you know what’s next?

AIMExpo.

Based on what we’re hearing from this afternoon’s media conference, we’re in for a helluva ride -and by ride, we mean some of 2023’s lineups, which we hear will be debuted by none other than Tucker Powersports.

The industry giant is a seriously big swinger when it comes to her 7000+ dealers and twelve-owned brands; from various connections with brands like Forcite (distributor) – who will be there – Chix on 66 (oil sponsor) and Kuryakyn Holdings LLC (new-ish ownership), to their previous affiliation with AIMExpo, Tucker’s done a lot for our community – and that’s only the stuff we’ve covered recently.

AIMExpo, which is going to be landing in Las Vegas from February 15-17. Media sourced from AIMExpo.

With an annual revenue of $15 million USD (via GrowJo) and continued successes in multiple areas of moto-interest, AIMExpo could certainly do worse snagging these guys to show new 2023 bikes on their floor.

The Tucker team is even covering the AIMExpo Industry Party – and Tucker’s Director of Business Development Jamie Kempinski, is prepping everything to a tee in their favour.

“We’ve worked hard to provide Tucker dealers with everything they need to be prepared for the Spring selling season,” says Kempinski in AIMExpo’s recent press release.

“Our team and the staff at AIMExpo are committed to making this the best show ever.”

AIMExpo, which is going to be landing in Las Vegas from February 15-17. Media sourced from AIMExpo.

Expect the newest of the new from marques like TwinPower, ProTaper, FirstGear, DragonFire Racing, QuadBoss and Answer Racing, with presentations from Tucker brand managers on other new stuff coming out for the coming seasons of riding.

The biggest addition to this year will definitely be attendance of Forcite products; these Aussie-based dudes know their stuff, and they’ve covered headlines around the globe with the motorcycle industry’s first safety-certified Smart Helmet (which sold out in under 30 minutes, by the way) as well as their commitment to quality.

AIMExpo, which is going to be landing in Las Vegas from February 15-17. Media sourced from AIMExpo.

Bottom line, Las Vegas is going to be a whole extra level of interesting from February 15-17, and we want to know if you’re headed there.

Stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.