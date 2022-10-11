Forcite’s Distributor is Tucker Powersports 

And that’s a wrap, folks.

Tucker Powersports – a leading portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the Powersports industry – released a little piece just yesterday confirming that they will be the official distributor for Australia’s most advanced integrated (upcoming) motorcycle helmet: The Forcite MK1S.

Forcite’s MK1S, a stunningly advanced lid with integrated technology not seen on today’s market…especially not for $1099. Media sourced from Forcite.

The deal purportedly also includes the US market as part of the agreement, with an early 2023 landing date at the suggested $1099 retail price; suffice it to say that both Marc McAllister – the CEO and President of Tucker Powersports – and TP’s co-founder – Alfred Boyadgis – are quite happy with the state of events.

Forcite’s MK1S, a stunningly advanced lid with integrated technology not seen on today’s market…especially not for $1099. Media sourced from Forcite.

“We are constantly seeking partners and products that enhance the adventure of riding a motorcycle. Forcite is clearly focused on that riding experience and on the future of our favorite pastime.” – Marc McAllister, CEO, Tucker Powersports Forcite’s MK1S, a stunningly advanced lid with integrated technology not seen on today’s market…especially not for $1099. Media sourced from Forcite. “We’ve created a motorcycle helmet that looks slick, and also packs a punch with cool features that lift the riding experience. This new partnership with Tucker Powersports promises to deliver as both companies look to the future of what’s possible in the motorcycle category.” – Alfred Boyadgis, Co-Founder, Forcite

Forcite’s MK1S, a stunningly advanced lid with integrated technology not seen on today’s market…especially not for $1099. Media sourced from Forcite.The Forcite MK1S first turned heads when her $5.8 million development costs rendered a helmet with integrated action camera, premium audio and a patented, LED display for road alerts and navigation.

It’s a lot for a lid – more than most helmets can brag – and with the stunning pricetag, many are either dubious or salivating for a scoot with the thing.

We, personally, are in the latter category.

Forcite’s MK1S, a stunningly advanced lid with integrated technology not seen on today’s market…especially not for $1099. Media sourced from Forcite.

We’ll keep you updated on when we get our hands on the units for a review (currently, can neither confirm nor deny the potential of an incoming unit to test out); stay connected by subscribing to our newsletter, and be sure to drop a comment below letting us know what you think.

What are your thoughts on the Forcite MK1S?

Looking forward to hearing from you, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.