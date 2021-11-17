Forcite MK1 Sells Out in Under 30 Minutes

We’re pretty sure the motorcycle industry’s first safety-certified Smart Helmet has busted some sort of record today. In a scant 25 minutes, Forcite’s anticipated batch of MK1 helmets sold out “almost instantly.”

“We are absolutely blown away by this response and would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who placed an order, and to those who attempted to place an order but missed out,” enthuses the press release.

Forcite is a company that believes in advanced technology for motorcycle helmets. They began their journey with the launch of their prototype in the summer of 2019 (with the backing of Uniseed capital and entrepreneurial investors).

“From there, the ‘Founders Edition’ helmet was developed as an Alpha model designed to gauge rider interest and performance in the real world,” continues Forcite’s website.

“Of the 1000 Foundation helmets produced, 700 were sold within 48 hours – crashing the website – and the remainder were snapped up within a matter of weeks.”

“Since then, the Forcite team has worked collaboratively with several thousand motorcyclists …to fine-tune development via real-world feedback. With a combined total investment of $4.8 Million to date, Forcite managed to acquire ECE certification and successfully begin delivery of our first 1000 MK1 helmets despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic.”

“This was the first smart helmet in the world to achieve this safety level and in addition won a Good Design Award adding style to function.”

With the MK1, Forcite has not only surpassed the odds – they’ve also given the masses a list of perks previously unheard of.

Those perks include ECE 22.5 and DOT certification, as well as a carbon fiber shell.

On the inside, the MK1 offers “an antibacterial lining, an advanced ventilation system, [and] a UV400-rated visor.”

The coolest feature?

I’m chuckling because it’s almost impossible to choose; the fact that one helmet houses integrated speakers, a dual microphone with HD audio, a chin-mounted HD camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, and the unique LED lighting system for alerts and navigation, and all ECE/DOT certified…it’s a bit mind-blowing, to say the least.

Just as we covered last year, riders worldwide can now “take calls, listen to music, get directions, receive alerts about construction or weather, and even live stream your ride via the camera.”

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Forcite in the coming seasons. Be sure to check out their website when you have a moment, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.