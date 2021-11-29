41st Annual Anderson Toy Parade Attracts Thousands of Bikers In The Name of Charity

Yesterday, thousands of motorcyclists attended the 41st Annual Anderson Toy Parade in South Carolina – all out to catch a few rays and to donate to a great cause.

The cause? Helping Santa out a little with a Toy Parade for the little ones as the season sets closer to the end-of-year holidays.

“The parade was launched 41 years ago by [Robert “Little Man”] Fagg and a former Independent Mail sports writer, Jack Hurley.” reports The Independent Mail.

Held in commemoration of a Diane and Charles Bolt, the Anderson Toy Parade has purportedly “been a work of decades for motorcycle riders”, with each year boasting a healthy turnout by all indications.

“For nearly 40 minutes, an unbroken chain of motorcycles rode past the Anderson Mall, each carrying toys for kids.”

The report goes on to state that the toys garnered from the Parade go to help local children, with hundreds of families benefiting from the local event.

Jimmy Highhouse, who lives in Lyman, is a big fan of the toy parades.

“Toy parades are fairly common and always worthwhile since they help children…but the Anderson one is one to make every year since it is so big that it stands out.”

“The parade raises money too,” he continues, “with T-shirt and food sales and the money and donations go to support local children as well as the Brighter Christmas Fund…allocated through AIM, the former Anderson Interfaith Ministries organization.”

Our lids off to these fantastic individuals, and anybody else who contributes to keeping their community strong and close.

For more heart-warming news, be sure to check to check out the new record that the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Raised a couple of weeks ago; in the meantime, please chuck some extra green at those who need it most these holidays, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.