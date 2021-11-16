Sturgis Buffalo Chip Breaks Record for Charitable Donations

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has just broken the bank by raising a record amount of green – and it’s thanks to you, our dear motorcyclists and readers, who contributed so generously.

The report from BlackHillsFox states that the charity event raised over $477,000 – a whopping number that continues to grow every year.

That money will purportedly go straight to “charities benefitting children, veterans and the local community” – and Rod Woodruff, CEO of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, couldn’t be happier about it.

“Having nearly half a million dollars raised with the help of people coming to our 40th anniversary celebration is heartwarming and humbling,” says Woodruff.

“Buffalo Chip charity events are designed to offer people the opportunity to give to worthy causes while providing them a memorable and fun experience they can tell their friends about.”

“The motorcycle community never disappoints, but this year we were blown away by the turnout and by the generosity of those attending the events.”

Here’s a list of the groups that will benefit from the cash raised by TBC:

Charitable Organizations:

Special Olympics South Dakota (Rapid City Flame)

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall Of Fame

Treasured Lives

The NASCAR Foundation

Helping with Horsepower

All Kids Bike

Special Operations Wounded Warriors (with help of Baden K9)

Americas Mighty Warriors

Shriners Transportation Fund

Motorcycle Missions

Our best to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip as they disperse the funds; in the meantime, be sure to check out their website to donate, as well as your local charities as we get closer to the turn-of-year festivities, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.