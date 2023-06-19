2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT [Specs, Features, Photos]

Engine & Exhaust

Engine

The KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT’s BEAST-derived powerplant perfectly fits its sovereign appearance. With 175 hp and 141 Nm of torque, it’s as much a superbike slayer as it is a coastal road cruiser. A unique mix of the highest quality components, such as titanium inlet valves, have also combined to create overall reliability and allowing for service intervals of 15,000 km. That’s a lot of touring!

Cylinder head

An absolutely key element in the outstanding performance and smooth response of the 1301 cc 75° V-twin are the unit’s cutting-edge four-valve cylinder heads. These combine twin-plug ignition, flow-optimized ports, lightweight titanium valves and resonator chambers for the smoothest twin in town.

Mapping

When you’re traveling two-up, the last thing you want is a jerky throttle. KTM have worked the EFI mapping, in combination with the plain bearing and timing, to transfer low-down power to the road with less vibration and reduced engine noise.

Crankshaft

The responsiveness and free-revving nature of the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT’s engine is thanks to the low reciprocating weight of its crankshaft.

Twin ignition

The twin-plug ignition system controls two differently sized spark plugs in each cylinder head independently of each other in such a way that more efficient combustion and a smoother, optimally controlled combustion sequence are achieved at all times. The result: more power, better control, lower fuel consumption and lower emissions.

Ride-by-wire

The ride-by-wire system on the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT goes the extra mile. By electronically translating throttle commands into optimum throttle valve positions for the current riding situation, it processes throttle twist grip movements with the help of electronic sensors and activates the throttle valves accordingly using servo motors. This means smoother throttle response, reducing the chances of low-rev jolting and involuntary wheelies. Voluntary front wheel antics however, could easily be a thing of your future.

Slipper clutch

Not only does the slipper clutch open when the engine back-torque becomes too high, it also assists when you open up the throttle. The former prevents destabilizing rear wheel chatter when braking sharply or decelerating; the latter reduces the hand force required for changing gear, allowing the clutch to be controlled with one trigger happy finger.

Pistons

We borrowed Formula 1 technology in creating the pistons in the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT. The forged piston structure on the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT, results in a high loading capacity, despite the extremely short and lightweight design. Furthermore, the piston skirts have a state-of-the-art, hard-anodized finish. Not only does this reduce friction, it is also particularly hard-wearing with a consequently a positive impact on durability.