2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 S / Pikes Peak / Rally [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Has Something For Every Touring Enthusiast

The touring-focused Ducati Multistrada has gone through a lot of changes over the year, all of which have culminated in an extremely refined package. For 2023 the Multistrada hasn’t received much in the way of updates, but there is a brand new model offering – the Rally, which now sits between the standard S model and the performance-oriented Pikes Peak.

The V4 Multistrada is powered by the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo, which can also be found in the 2023 Diavel V4. In this application, the four-cylinder powerplant produces 170 HP and either 89.2 lb-ft (for the Rally model) or 92 lb-ft (S & Pikes Peak). The bike has an aluminum monocoque frame and fully adjustable front & rear suspension, with the Ducati Skyhook semi active suspension system.

In true Italian fashion, the basic S model is far from bare-bones – features like a 6.5” colour display, front & rear Brembos, and a dual directional quick shifter are standard. Like the other bikes in Ducati’s 2023 lineup, the Multistrada V4 receives a full suite of tech features, including traction control, wheelie control, and multiple preset power modes, additionally, the bike comes equipped with a navigation system ready for any adventure.

The aptly named Pikes Peak model comes straight from the factory ready to race – the bike has performance-oriented upgrades, including forged wheels, Ohlins suspension, and a single-sided swing arm. Ducati also says the Pikes Peak’s electronics package has been adjusted to allow for more aggressive riding.

The brand new 2023 Rally model takes the touring focus of the basic Multistrada V4 S and raises it up a notch – the Rally model, which sits between the S and Pikes Peak in terms of pricing, has upgrades like a larger 30-litre fuel tank (compared to the standard 22). Additionally, the bike gets a bigger windscreen, a set of aluminum side cases, and a longer tail section to allow for more comfortable two-up riding.

The Multistrada V4 S is available for purchase in classic Ducati Red, Aviator Grey, and Iceberg White, the Pikes Peak is only available in a unique black, red, and white racing-inspired livery, while the rally model is offered in Ducati Red or a dual tone brushed aluminum and matte black colourway.

The 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 S starts at $27,195 USD / $30,295 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $27,195 USD / $30,295 CAD

$27,195 USD / $30,295 CAD Key Features:

Ducati Skyhook Semi-Active Suspension Optional Upgrade Models 6.5” TFT Dashboard Full Set of Riding Controls & Modes

Main Specs Engine: 1,158cc V4

1,158cc V4 Power: 170 hp

170 hp Torque: 92 lb-ft

92 lb-ft Weight: 481 lbs (218 kg)

481 lbs (218 kg) Seat Height: 33.1 – 33.9 inches (840 – 860 mm) (Adjustable) Competitors Honda Africa Twin

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

KTM 1290 Super Adventure R/S

Yamaha Super Tenere

Kawasaki Versys 1000

ENGINE Engine 1,158cc, V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled Power 170 hp (125 kW) @ 10,500 rpm Bore x Stroke 83 mm x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes Torque 12.7 kgm (125 Nm, 92 lb ft) @ 8,750 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, aluminium double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 22 l (5.8 US gal) Color Aviator Grey, Ducati Red, Iceberg White ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1,567 mm (61.7 in) Rake 24.5° Trail 102.5 mm (4.0 in) Seat Height Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in)

855 mm – 875 mm (33.7 in – 34.4 in) with high seat accessory

810 mm – 830 mm (31.9 in – 32.7 in) with low seat accessory

790 mm – 810 mm (31.1 in – 31.9 in) with low seat + low suspension kit accessory Dry Weight 218 kg (481 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

Ducati Multistrada V4 S / Pikes Peak / Rally Features

Sport Unmisteakeable Ducati personality Lightweight and compact, with the 170 HP of the new V4 Granturismo, the fourth generation Multistrada will give you a sporty and exhilarating ride on the turns



Enduro Designed to overcome any obstacle. By itself. The new Multistrada V4 is fun even when the asphalt ends, thanks to the wide ground clearance, the electronic suspensions, the surprising fluidity of delivery and its shapes also designed for standing riding.



Travel Once and half the world’s circumference of fun. Ready for long journeys thanks to the navigator that can be viewed on the dashboard and the innovative riding assistance radar system, the new Multistrada V4 will offer you excellent riding comfort. The first important maintenance interval will be only after 60,000km.



Urban Ready, agile and connected. Like you. Designed to make low speed manoeuvring easy. Comfortable in everyday use also thanks to the adjustable saddle, hyper-connected thanks to the new generation mirroring.



