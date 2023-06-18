2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 S / Pikes Peak / Rally [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Has Something For Every Touring Enthusiast
The touring-focused Ducati Multistrada has gone through a lot of changes over the year, all of which have culminated in an extremely refined package. For 2023 the Multistrada hasn’t received much in the way of updates, but there is a brand new model offering – the Rally, which now sits between the standard S model and the performance-oriented Pikes Peak.
The V4 Multistrada is powered by the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo, which can also be found in the 2023 Diavel V4. In this application, the four-cylinder powerplant produces 170 HP and either 89.2 lb-ft (for the Rally model) or 92 lb-ft (S & Pikes Peak). The bike has an aluminum monocoque frame and fully adjustable front & rear suspension, with the Ducati Skyhook semi active suspension system.
In true Italian fashion, the basic S model is far from bare-bones – features like a 6.5” colour display, front & rear Brembos, and a dual directional quick shifter are standard. Like the other bikes in Ducati’s 2023 lineup, the Multistrada V4 receives a full suite of tech features, including traction control, wheelie control, and multiple preset power modes, additionally, the bike comes equipped with a navigation system ready for any adventure.
The aptly named Pikes Peak model comes straight from the factory ready to race – the bike has performance-oriented upgrades, including forged wheels, Ohlins suspension, and a single-sided swing arm. Ducati also says the Pikes Peak’s electronics package has been adjusted to allow for more aggressive riding.
The brand new 2023 Rally model takes the touring focus of the basic Multistrada V4 S and raises it up a notch – the Rally model, which sits between the S and Pikes Peak in terms of pricing, has upgrades like a larger 30-litre fuel tank (compared to the standard 22). Additionally, the bike gets a bigger windscreen, a set of aluminum side cases, and a longer tail section to allow for more comfortable two-up riding.
The Multistrada V4 S is available for purchase in classic Ducati Red, Aviator Grey, and Iceberg White, the Pikes Peak is only available in a unique black, red, and white racing-inspired livery, while the rally model is offered in Ducati Red or a dual tone brushed aluminum and matte black colourway.
The 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 S starts at $27,195 USD / $30,295 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $27,195 USD / $30,295 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Ducati Skyhook Semi-Active Suspension
- Optional Upgrade Models
- 6.5” TFT Dashboard
- Full Set of Riding Controls & Modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,158cc V4
- Power: 170 hp
- Torque: 92 lb-ft
- Weight: 481 lbs (218 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.1 – 33.9 inches (840 – 860 mm) (Adjustable)
Competitors
- Honda Africa Twin
- Suzuki V-Strom 1050
- KTM 1290 Super Adventure R/S
- Yamaha Super Tenere
- Kawasaki Versys 1000
2023 Ducati Multistrada V2 / V2S Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,158cc, V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
|Power
|170 hp (125 kW) @ 10,500 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|83 mm x 53.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|14.0:1
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes
|Torque
|12.7 kgm (125 Nm, 92 lb ft) @ 8,750 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
|Transmission
|6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down
|Final Drive
|Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension
|Suspension Rear
|Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, aluminium double-sided swingarm
|Brakes Front
|2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19
|Tires Rear
|Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|22 l (5.8 US gal)
|Color
|Aviator Grey, Ducati Red, Iceberg White
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Max Length
|Max Width
|Max height
|Wheelbase
|1,567 mm (61.7 in)
|Rake
|24.5°
|Trail
|102.5 mm (4.0 in)
|Seat Height
|Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in)
855 mm – 875 mm (33.7 in – 34.4 in) with high seat accessory
810 mm – 830 mm (31.9 in – 32.7 in) with low seat accessory
790 mm – 810 mm (31.1 in – 31.9 in) with low seat + low suspension kit accessory
|Dry Weight
|218 kg (481 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months, Unlimited mileage
|Extension
Ducati Multistrada V4 S / Pikes Peak / Rally Features
