2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R Takes Adventure Up A Notch
KTM’s top-of-the-line adventure bike for 2023 is the 1290 Super Adventure R – a bike which the Austrian manufacturer says blurs the line between adventure touring and dual sport – likely thanks to its dedicated offroad performance. While the R is similar in both stature and price to its twin in the 2023 model lineup, the Super Adventure S, we struggle to see how the R model could get any more rugged while the S handles on-road travel with grace. The 1290 Super Adventure R receives some minor tweaks and updates for 2023, however, the package largely remains the same.
The 1290 Super Adventure R makes use of a new chrome-molybdenum stainless steel chassis which prioritizes strength for the bike. The new frame has been shortened slightly by pushing the steering head back 15mm, while the swing arm has been extended 15mm to gain stability.
The 1290 also receives a new fuel 6.1 gallon ( 23 litres) tank, which maximizes available capacity without compromising space on the bike.
According to KTM’s announcements, the powerplant of this bike remains unchanged. The 1290 Super Adventure R is powered by a beastly 1,301 cc V-twin engine, which produces an apparent 160 hp and 101 lb-ft of torque The bike also still uses the same chain drive attached to a 6-speed gearbox and a power-assisted slipper clutch.
One of the R model’s most defining features is its adjustable WP XPLOR front forks with 48mm inner tubes which is sure to provide ample travel for whatever adventure lies ahead. Another unique feature of the R model is its off-road prepped wire-spoked wheels wrapped in a set of knobby tires.
For 2023, The Super Adventure R is only available in a stunning white and blue colourway with KTM orange accents throughout.
The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R starts at $20,299 USD/$21,799 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $20,299 USD/$21,799 CAD
- Key Features:
- WP XPLOR Suspension
- Wire Spoked wheels
- TFT dashboard
- Newly redesigned frame
Main Specs
- Engine: 1301 cc V-twin
- Power: 160 hp
- Torque: 101 lb-ft
- Weight: 485 lbs (220 kg)
- Seat Height: 34.6 in. (880 mm)
Competitors
- Ducati Multistrada V4
- BMW R 1250 GS
- Honda Africa Twin
- Yamaha Super Tenere ES
- Kawasaki Versys 1000
- Suzuki V-Strom 1250
2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1301cc, 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, V 75°
|Power
|160 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|108 mm x 71 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW and cruise control, double ignition
|Power in KW
|118 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 3 oil pumps
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|PASC (TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|525 X-Ring
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP Xplor PDS shock absorber
|Brakes Front
|320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|267 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R Features
Engine
Transmission
PASC Clutch
Frame
Wheels
Suspension
Swingarm
Handlebar
LED headlight
2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R Photos
2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R Videos
Dare to adventure at full throttle with the 2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R by KTM:
2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R – Info Walkaround and Start-Up by MXG: