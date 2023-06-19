2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R Takes Adventure Up A Notch

KTM’s top-of-the-line adventure bike for 2023 is the 1290 Super Adventure R – a bike which the Austrian manufacturer says blurs the line between adventure touring and dual sport – likely thanks to its dedicated offroad performance. While the R is similar in both stature and price to its twin in the 2023 model lineup, the Super Adventure S, we struggle to see how the R model could get any more rugged while the S handles on-road travel with grace. The 1290 Super Adventure R receives some minor tweaks and updates for 2023, however, the package largely remains the same.

The 1290 Super Adventure R makes use of a new chrome-molybdenum stainless steel chassis which prioritizes strength for the bike. The new frame has been shortened slightly by pushing the steering head back 15mm, while the swing arm has been extended 15mm to gain stability.

The 1290 also receives a new fuel 6.1 gallon ( 23 litres) tank, which maximizes available capacity without compromising space on the bike.

According to KTM’s announcements, the powerplant of this bike remains unchanged. The 1290 Super Adventure R is powered by a beastly 1,301 cc V-twin engine, which produces an apparent 160 hp and 101 lb-ft of torque The bike also still uses the same chain drive attached to a 6-speed gearbox and a power-assisted slipper clutch.

One of the R model’s most defining features is its adjustable WP XPLOR front forks with 48mm inner tubes which is sure to provide ample travel for whatever adventure lies ahead. Another unique feature of the R model is its off-road prepped wire-spoked wheels wrapped in a set of knobby tires.

For 2023, The Super Adventure R is only available in a stunning white and blue colourway with KTM orange accents throughout.

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R starts at $20,299 USD/$21,799 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $20,299 USD/$21,799 CAD Key Features: WP XPLOR Suspension Wire Spoked wheels TFT dashboard Newly redesigned frame

Main Specs Engine: 1301 cc V-twin

1301 cc V-twin Power: 160 hp

160 hp Torque: 101 lb-ft

101 lb-ft Weight: 485 lbs (220 kg)

485 lbs (220 kg) Seat Height: 34.6 in. (880 mm) Competitors Ducati Multistrada V4

BMW R 1250 GS

Honda Africa Twin

Yamaha Super Tenere ES

Kawasaki Versys 1000

Suzuki V-Strom 1250

2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 1301cc, 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, V 75° Power 160 hp Bore x Stroke 108 mm x 71 mm EMS Keihin EMS with RBW and cruise control, double ignition Power in KW 118 kW Starter Electric starter Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 3 oil pumps DRIVETRAIN Clutch PASC (TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated Transmission 6-speed Chain 525 X-Ring CHASSIS Suspension Front WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Suspension Rear WP Xplor PDS shock absorber Brakes Front 320 mm Brakes Rear 267 mm Tank capacity (approx.) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R Features

Engine With a sledgehammer hit of power and earth-twisting torque, the proven V-twin LC8 engine once again takes the accolades as the most compact, lightest, and best performing engine in the segment. Its greener too, and will deliver 15,000 km service intervals and low fuel consumption, trip after trip, mile after mile.



Transmission Helping the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R shift – in more ways than one – is a 6-speed PANKL transmission with a new, lighter aluminum shifting drum with optimized tracks for faster, smoother gear changes. Shifting forks have also been coated in copper to reduce wear and tear. This also helps the Quickshifter+ engage quicker for ultra-fast, slick gear changes.



PASC Clutch Not only does the slipper clutch open when the engine back-torque becomes too high, it also assists when you open up the throttle. The former prevents destabilizing rear wheel chatter when braking sharply or decelerating; the latter reduces the lever force required for changing gears, allowing the clutch to be controlled with one trigger happy finger – saving you energy while riding.



Frame A new, reworked, and lightweight, chrome-molybdenum stainless steel trellis frame featuring laser-cut tubes, combines with forged elements for an ultra-strong component on the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R. The steering head has been moved 15 mm rearwards, to shorten the overall frame for improved cornering behavior, while the front engine mount has been rotated forward by 2 degrees to aid in hard acceleration, keeping the front end firmly planted on the ground.



Wheels Serious offroad exploration demands hardcore equipment. The spoked wheels of the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R feature new and robust aluminum rims made for KTM by AKRONT, with an improved sealing system to make them 100% tubeless. What’s more, is that instead of the typical rubber band sealing the rim to prevent air from leaking through the nipples, the wheels have an O-ring seal on each nipple.



Suspension The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R is fitted with high-performance WP XPLOR suspension which was co-developed with test rider Quinn Cody at the helm. A WP XPLOR fork with 48 mm inner tubes takes care of business at the front and has been derived from the successful KTM off-road models, and features split fork technology and all-new settings for even better offroad performance. At the rear, is a high-end PDS monoshock, which is fully adjustable in spring preload with an external handwheel, rebound, and compression including high and low-speed compression damping.



Swingarm Extended by 15 mm to optimize tracking stability in conjunction with the shorter frame, the die-cast, open-lattice swingarm retained it’s lightweight and pin-point manufacturing to provide stiffness and uncompromised control when hitting the dirt.



Handlebar Wide, adjustable, and ready for long hours in the saddle, the high-strength tapered aluminum handlebars are designed to provide riders with greater control, and uncompromised comfort. Newly developed and robust handguards have also been designed for optimal aerodynamic behavior when it comes to high-speed stability.



LED headlight Turning night into day, the LED headlight on the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R has been designed to light the way on any adventure. Flanked by cornering and day time running lights. This results in a clean, KTM-distinctive look which provides impeccable illumination with a wide beam pattern to light up the road ahead.



2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R Photos

2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R Videos

Dare to adventure at full throttle with the 2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R by KTM:

2023 KTM 1290 Adventure R – Info Walkaround and Start-Up by MXG: