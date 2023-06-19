2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Scrambler 900: More Than The Street?

Triumph has made a few small tweaks within the 2023 Model Lineup, and in this case, we have another bike getting a new name. The former Street Scrambler is now in line with the rest of the modern classic bikes in the Triumph family and has become the Scrambler 900.

Like its big brother the Scrambler 1200, the awesome Scrambler 900 does modern retro the way it should be with motorcycles. Triumph is a British manufacturer that fully understands a modern Scrambler needs to be capable of some abuse, to achieve this the Scramblers have purpose-built frames. The Bonneville 900 parallel-twin engine is shared with other bikes, but tuned for Scrambler action. With 59 ft-lbs of torque available down deep in the rev range, the Scrambler 900 can make easy work of both dirt and pavement.

3 Riding modes plus switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard. The wide handlebars, excellent suspension travel, and comfortable flat seat, will having you wanting to log some big miles on any road you come across. Check your dealer for the Chrome Edition. Triumph has included the Scrambler 900 in these unique Special Editions.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 models: Jet Black, Carnival Red/Jet Black, Matte Khaki Green, and the Chrome Edition.

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 model pricing starts at: $11,495 USD / $13,095 CAD

Model Overview

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 900cc, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Power 65 PS / 64.1 bhp (47.8 kW) @ 7250 rpm Bore x Stroke 84.6 x 80 Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin high-level brushed stainless steel silencers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive O ring chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel Suspension Rear Twin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel Brakes Front Single Ø310mm floating disc, Brembo 4-piston fixed axial caliper, ABS Brakes Rear Single Ø255mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Tires Front 100/90-19 Metzeler Tourance Tires Rear 150/70 R17 Metzeler Tourance Fuel Tank Capacity 3.17 gal (12 L) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 835 Height Without Mirror 46.5” (1180mm) Wheelbase 56.9” (1445mm) Trail 109 Seat Height 31.1” (790mm) Wet Weight 492 lbs (223 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 Features

STYLE Part of the iconic Bonneville family, the Scrambler 900 features an authentic scrambler silhouette with clean lines and minimal bodywork. It has beautifully evolved, incorporating incorporating modern finishes with even more premium custom style and detailing. There are three contemporary paint schemes – choose from single color Jet Black or Urban Grey, or the dual Matte Khaki and Matte Ironstone option. Premium touches include a side panel with aluminum number board featuring an embossed Scrambler 900 logo for a distinctive rugged scrambler style, throttle body finishers and brushed aluminum headlight brackets, enhancing the stripped-back custom scrambler styling.



PERFORMANCE The 900cc high-torque engine offers thrilling torque-rich Bonneville performance, with 64 HP of peak power at 7,250rpm and 59 LB-FT peak torque at 3,250rpm. It delivers thrilling power and torque across the rev range for strong acceleration exactly when you need it. The liquid-cooled, latest generation Bonneville twin cylinder engine retains its power, character and responsiveness and is now cleaner and more efficient, with lower emissions and excellent fuel efficiency. You also get the exciting scrambler soundtrack you’d expect – the compact high-level exhaust system delivers a unique scrambler exhaust note that matches its distinctive character, combined with the unmistakable sound of a British twin.



CAPABILITY The high specification Brembo 4-piston front brake caliper provides excellent stopping power with great bite and feel, providing better rider control. The long travel cartridge front forks are finished with traditional rubber gaiters while the preload adjustable twin shocks feature grey springs and black shrouds and deliver 4.7 inches rear wheel travel for a comfortable ride on any terrain. Ride by wire throttle control ensures a responsive feel and provides great rideability, safety and control from a single throttle body. These features combine to give intuitive confidence-inspiring handling and underline the Scrambler 900’s dual capabilities.



Ergonomics and Handling Improved rider ergonomics ensure that the Scrambler 900 is accessible for every rider. The dedicated chassis setup provides a unique frame, wide aluminum handlebars and mid-position pegs. Combined with long travel front and rear suspension and a large 19” front wheel, it delivers a commanding riding position for urban roads plus greater capability on unsurfaced roads and trails. Comfortable “standover” ergonomics allow for feet flat on the floor maneuverability, providing confidence-inspiring handling and everyday comfort, while the accessible low seat height allows maximum confidence and control for all riders.



Accessible and Fun The Scrambler 900 also comes with a 2-year, unlimited mileage warranty and a high 10,000 mile service interval.



Technology Advanced rider-focused technology ensures you can optimize your ride to suit your needs. Choose from three riding modes – road, rain or off-road – accessed via the mode selection button in the left hand switch cube. Road and rain modes adjust throttle map and traction control while off-road mode turns off ABS and traction control to give you better feel on loose surfaces. Switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard, to manage torque when traction is compromised, reflecting the bike’s dual-purpose capability. The torque-assist clutch is optimized for light and easy operation for more comfort over long journeys and in heavy traffic.

There’s also a distinctive and power efficient LED rear light, key fob incorporated immobilizer, and a USB charging socket located under the seat for convenient gadget charging.



WHEELS AND TIRES The Scrambler 900’s 19” front and 17” rear wire-spoked wheels with a blacked-out finish on the hubs and rims add to the commanding riding position and signature silhouette. High-specification dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tires provide maximum mileage on urban roads and great traction on light off-road surfaces, ensuring grip, durability and precise handling in all conditions.



ACCESSORIES With a choice of over 120 genuine Triumph accessories, you can make the Scrambler 900 uniquely yours. Engineered alongside the bike itself for easy integration, and tested to the same high standards, the range offers protection, comfort, style, capability and security. From a ribbed bench seat for enhanced comfort and style, to a stainless steel sump guard and FOX adjustable rear suspension for the ultimate in off-road riding, you can personalize your ride to suit your every need.



