2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Scrambler 900: More Than The Street?
Triumph has made a few small tweaks within the 2023 Model Lineup, and in this case, we have another bike getting a new name. The former Street Scrambler is now in line with the rest of the modern classic bikes in the Triumph family and has become the Scrambler 900.
Like its big brother the Scrambler 1200, the awesome Scrambler 900 does modern retro the way it should be with motorcycles. Triumph is a British manufacturer that fully understands a modern Scrambler needs to be capable of some abuse, to achieve this the Scramblers have purpose-built frames. The Bonneville 900 parallel-twin engine is shared with other bikes, but tuned for Scrambler action. With 59 ft-lbs of torque available down deep in the rev range, the Scrambler 900 can make easy work of both dirt and pavement.
3 Riding modes plus switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard. The wide handlebars, excellent suspension travel, and comfortable flat seat, will having you wanting to log some big miles on any road you come across. Check your dealer for the Chrome Edition. Triumph has included the Scrambler 900 in these unique Special Editions.
Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 models: Jet Black, Carnival Red/Jet Black, Matte Khaki Green, and the Chrome Edition.
2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 model pricing starts at: $11,495 USD / $13,095 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,495 USD / $13,095 CAD
- Key Features:
- Wire Spoked Rims
- Chrome Edition available
- Brembo calipers
- Modern Classic styling
- Selectable riding modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 900cc parallel-twin
- Power: 64.1 hp
- Torque: 59 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 492 lbs (223 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.1 inches (790 mm)
Competitors
- Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
- Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
- BWM R nineT Scrambler
- Indian FTR Rally
2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|900cc, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
|Power
|65 PS / 64.1 bhp (47.8 kW) @ 7250 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|84.6 x 80
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin high-level brushed stainless steel silencers
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|O ring chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Ø 41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel
|Suspension Rear
|Twin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel
|Brakes Front
|Single Ø310mm floating disc, Brembo 4-piston fixed axial caliper, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single Ø255mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS
|Tires Front
|100/90-19 Metzeler Tourance
|Tires Rear
150/70 R17 Metzeler Tourance
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.17 gal (12 L)
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|835
|Height Without Mirror
|46.5” (1180mm)
|Wheelbase
|56.9” (1445mm)
|Trail
|109
|Seat Height
|31.1” (790mm)
|Wet Weight
|492 lbs (223 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 Features
STYLE
There are three contemporary paint schemes – choose from single color Jet Black or Urban Grey, or the dual Matte Khaki and Matte Ironstone option. Premium touches include a side panel with aluminum number board featuring an embossed Scrambler 900 logo for a distinctive rugged scrambler style, throttle body finishers and brushed aluminum headlight brackets, enhancing the stripped-back custom scrambler styling.
PERFORMANCE
The liquid-cooled, latest generation Bonneville twin cylinder engine retains its power, character and responsiveness and is now cleaner and more efficient, with lower emissions and excellent fuel efficiency.
You also get the exciting scrambler soundtrack you’d expect – the compact high-level exhaust system delivers a unique scrambler exhaust note that matches its distinctive character, combined with the unmistakable sound of a British twin.
CAPABILITY
Ride by wire throttle control ensures a responsive feel and provides great rideability, safety and control from a single throttle body. These features combine to give intuitive confidence-inspiring handling and underline the Scrambler 900’s dual capabilities.
Ergonomics and Handling
Accessible and Fun
Technology
Switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard, to manage torque when traction is compromised, reflecting the bike’s dual-purpose capability. The torque-assist clutch is optimized for light and easy operation for more comfort over long journeys and in heavy traffic.
There’s also a distinctive and power efficient LED rear light, key fob incorporated immobilizer, and a USB charging socket located under the seat for convenient gadget charging.
WHEELS AND TIRES
ACCESSORIES
From a ribbed bench seat for enhanced comfort and style, to a stainless steel sump guard and FOX adjustable rear suspension for the ultimate in off-road riding, you can personalize your ride to suit your every need.
