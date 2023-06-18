2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The New 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Is Next Level.

Probably the most exciting bike announced at Ducati World Premiere 2023 is the newly updated Ducati Panigale V4 R – a bike that takes everything that Ducati Corse has learned from its success in both MotoGP and WSBK and packages it into a consumer-ready, street-legal (sort of) motorcycle.

When we say this bike is insane, we mean it. The power plant at the core of the V4 R is a 998 cc V4 called the “Desmosedici Stradale R Evo”. With a top speed of 16,500 RPM, the Stradale R is unlike any of its competitors. In basic configuration, the engine produces 218 HP and 82 lb-ft of torque. While that may sound like more than enough power, this bike has a trick up its sleeve – with an optional Akrapovic racing exhaust system, those numbers bump up to 237 hp and 87 lb-ft. This exhaust package also shaves over 10 lbs off the bike. As if that wasn’t enough, Ducati says that with dedicated Shell Oil, the V4 R is capable of 240.5 HP. The Italian manufacturer warns that the inclusion of the racing exhaust disqualifies this bike from road use, but with a wet weight of just 427 lbs in street-legal configuration, we have no doubt that it’s a blast no matter where you ride.

The amount of engineering and development that has gone into this bike is mind-blowing and could easily turn this overview into a book, so we’ll keep it brief and just call out some highlights. The bike uses aluminum pistons with a “Diamond Like Carbon” treatment which helps reduce friction, the connecting rods are titanium and have been “gun drilled” (a technique which allows oil to flow throughout the rod and improve lubrication). This is the first time both of those upgrades have been used on a production road bike, according to Ducati. The bike also uses gear ratios taken directly from World Superbike racing.

In the electronics department, this bike is loaded. It features four unique power modes – Full, High, Medium, and Low. Additionally, ABS, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Traction Control, and Engine Braking Control are all standard, and all of which can be monitored in a new “Track Evo” screen mode on the bike’s display, which also monitors laps, lap time, speed, and gear position.

With a bike this intense, it’s no shock that Ducati spared no expense with its equipment, featuring fully adjustable Ohlins suspension and a Brembo braking setup.

The Ducati Panigale V4 R makes it very easy to tell who sits at the top of the Ducati 2023 lineup and we’d be willing to bet that one lap on this bike will make you feel like Pecco Bagnaia or Álvaro Bautista. The bike comes exclusively in a Ducati Corse red and silver livery.

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R starts at $44,995 USD / $52,995 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $44,995 USD / $52,995 CAD

$44,995 USD / $52,995 CAD Key Features:

Brembo Brakes Ohlins Suspension Four unique Power Modes Optional Track Only Configuration

Main Specs Engine: 998cc V4

998cc V4 Power: 218 hp (Street Configuration)

218 hp (Street Configuration) Torque: 82 lb-ft (Street Configuration)

82 lb-ft (Street Configuration) Dry Weight: 379 lbs (172 kg) 9 Street Configuration)

379 lbs (172 kg) 9 Street Configuration) Seat Height: 33.5 inches (850 mm) Competitors KTM RC 8C

BMW M1000RR

Yamaha R1M

Kawasaki Ninja H2

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 9,98 cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled Power 160.4 kW (218 hp) @ 15,500 rpm

174 kW (237 hp) @ 15,500 rpm with full racing exhaust* Bore x Stroke 81 x 48.4 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies with aerodynamic valves. Variable length intake system Starter Electric Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes Torque 111.3 Nm (82 lb-ft) @ 12,000 rpm

118 Nm (87 lb-ft) @ 12,250 rpm with full racing exhaust* DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder. Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable 43 mm Öhlins NPX 25/30 pressurized fork with TiN treatment. Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX 36 unit with hydraulic spring preload adjuster. Aluminium single-sided swingarm. Adjustable pivot position +/- 3 mm Brakes Front 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® (M4.30) 4-piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO. Self bleeding master cylinder. Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 200/60 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l – 4.49 gallon (US) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1.471mm (57,9 in) Rake 24,5° Trail 100 mm (3,94 in) Seat Height 850 mm (33.5 in) Dry Weight 172 kg (379 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Features

ENGINE Evolution of the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R Evo The engine retains its top speed of 16,500 rpm in sixth gear, an unparalleled value in the supersport range of similar displacement. By fitting the non-homologated racing exhaust, it is possible to take full advantage of all the upgrades made to the engine, and the maximum power figure can even reach 237 hp*. For the first time on a road bike, titanium connecting rods of the “gun drilled” type are used, that is, drilled longitudinally along the shaft (1.6 mm diameter hole). This solution, by allowing oil to flow from the head to the connecting rod foot, improves pin lubrication and thus reliability under extreme conditions. **The Panigale V4 R can reach 240.5 hp in closed course configuration with the combination of the complete racing exhaust and dedicated Shell Oil. The racing exhaust is intended for vehicles used only in closed course circuits. Operation on public roads is prohibited by law.



AERODYNAMIC PACKAGE New ergonomics The superstructures of the Ducati supersports bike have also been updated, with the adoption of a brushed aluminum tank with a capacity increased to 17 litres and a profile that offers better support for the rider’s arms and legs when braking and when cornering. The changes to the tank are added to a flatter saddle, with a reduced amount of foam and with a different covering, which on the one hand guarantees greater freedom of longitudinal movement, and on the other helps the rider to become more stable when necessary.



CHASSIS Öhlins long excursion fork At the front, the Öhlins NPX25/30 pressurized fork increases its travel by 5 mm compared to the previous “R”. This technical solution, combined with an Öhlins TTX36 shock absorber whose centre distance goes from 312 to 316 mm and a standard adjustment of the swingarm pivot to the +1 position, increases the rear height by 20 mm. In this way, a higher centre of gravity is achieved and therefore greater nimbleness in corner entry and changes of direction.



ELECTRONICS New Info Mode “Track Evo” In the “Track Evo” screen, the tachometer moves on a horizontal scale positioned in the highest part of the display, that is the most visible and the indication of the gear engaged is in the centre of the screen. In the right area of ​​the display there are four different colored sectors, each dedicated to an electronic control (DTC, DWC, DSC, EBC). These sectors light up individually when the electronics are working on a certain parameter, remaining on for the time necessary for the rider to identify which indicator is activated. This signalling mode makes it easier for the rider to understand the control that has actually worked to allow him to intervene more precisely and punctually on the choice of optimal level and to obtain better performance more quickly. The left sector completes the information with chronometer, number of laps completed and speed.

Ducati World Première 2023 Episode 4 | Panigale V4 R | This is Racing by Ducati:

I BOUGHT THE 1ST NEW 2023 DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R! by 650ib:

