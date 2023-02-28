2023 BMW M 1000RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW M 1000RR Is A Racebike With Lights

BMW Motorcycles went all out on the BMW M 1000 RR which is a high-performance sportbike designed for experienced riders who demand the very best in terms of speed, agility, and precision. The bike features a powerful 999cc four-cylinder engine that delivers 205 horsepower, along with advanced electronic systems that help to optimize its performance on the road or track. Helping to control all that power are a myriad of electronics including what looks like all the acronyms from their 2023 lineup have such as ABS, DTC, DBC, HSC and more.

The M1000RR also comes equipped with top-of-the-line suspension, brakes, and tires, allowing riders to take on the most challenging corners and curves with confidence. Comfort features that made it to what’s basically a race bike with lights are heated grips and cruise control as well as a higher windscreen. Overall, the BMW M1000RR is a superbike that combines world-class engineering with cutting-edge technology to deliver an unmatched riding experience and looks to best offerings from any other European brand.

The 2023 BMW M 1000RR starts at $37,990 USD / $43,260 CAD.

Model Overview

Price: $37,990 USD / $43,260 CAD Key Features: ABS/Pro riding modes/Wheelie Control/Traction Control Upside down adjustable fork, adjustable shock M Carbon Wheels Front Twin Disc brakes, rear single disc

375 lbs (170 kgs) Seat Height: 32.8 inches (833 mm) Competitors Ducati Panigale V4

Aprilia RSV 4

2023 BMW M 1000RR Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 999cc, Water/oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW Shiftcam variable intake camshaft control Engine Power 205 hp at 13,000 rpm Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 49.7 mm Compression Ratio 13.5 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic injection, variable intake pipe Starter Electric Max Torque 83 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch Transmission Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox with straight cut gears Drive Chain 525 17/46 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable Suspension Rear Aluminum swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload Brakes Front M Twin disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper Brakes Rear M Single disc brake, diameter 220 mm, 2-piston fixed caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear 200/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.3 gal Color Light White/M Motorsport, Blackstorm Metallic/M Motorsport ABS BMW Motorrad Race ABS (partial integral) ELECTRICAL Alternator 450 W Battery M Lightweight Battery, 12 V / 5 Ah, Lithium-ion Headlight LED headlight Tail Light LED tail light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.1″ Overall Width 35.4″ (above mirror) Overall Height 48.2″ (without mirror, at unladen weight) Wheelbase 57.3″ Castor 3.99″ Seat Height 32.8″ Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 425.5 lbs (M Competition Package 422.8 lbs) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 BMW M 1000RR Features

High-quality M Billet pack More than just looks: Made of high-strength aluminum and anodized brake/clutch levers, brake lever guard and rider footrest system, which has been scaled down to the essentials.



Powerful M brake Developed from WorldSBK racing brakes. We could have called them “Best in Class”. But “M brake” is even better.



Optimized aerodynamics with new winglets This is the only place we tolerate a few extra pounds: The completely newly developed winglets now produce up to 49.8 lbs of downforce depending on speed.



Striking front with windscreen Higher, faster, further: That’s the goal. Its visible carbon fairing and higher windscreen increases its top speed by almost 5 mph while also ensuring optimal airflow to relieve strain on the rider – for sustained performance.



Lightweight M Carbon wheels with graphics. A superbike for the eyes: Visible carbon with clear coat and graphics in M design. In addition, less weight and rotational mass, maximum stiffness, and optimized acceleration and braking.



Exclusive M start-up animation Your personal starting light: Now it’s all about concentration and motivation. The M RR is ready.



Weight-optimized full titanium exhaust system Less is more: Weighing 8 lbs less, its lower mass pays off noticeably in improved handling and increased performance.



2023 BMW M 1000RR Photos

2023 BMW M 1000RR Videos

2023 BMW M 1000RR review by Racing and Adventure:

2023 BMW M 1000RR Review by Moto Journo Kris: