2023 BMW M 1000RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

BMW Motorcycles went all out on the BMW M 1000 RR which is a high-performance sportbike designed for experienced riders who demand the very best in terms of speed, agility, and precision. The bike features a powerful 999cc four-cylinder engine that delivers 205 horsepower, along with advanced electronic systems that help to optimize its performance on the road or track. Helping to control all that power are a myriad of electronics including what looks like all the acronyms from their 2023 lineup have such as ABS, DTC, DBC, HSC and more.
The M1000RR also comes equipped with top-of-the-line suspension, brakes, and tires, allowing riders to take on the most challenging corners and curves with confidence. Comfort features that made it to what’s basically a race bike with lights are heated grips and cruise control as well as a higher windscreen. Overall, the BMW M1000RR is a superbike that combines world-class engineering with cutting-edge technology to deliver an unmatched riding experience and looks to best offerings from any other European brand.
The 2023 BMW M 1000RR starts at $37,990 USD / $43,260 CAD.
Model Overview
- Price: $37,990 USD / $43,260 CAD
- Key Features:
- ABS/Pro riding modes/Wheelie Control/Traction Control
- Upside down adjustable fork, adjustable shock
- M Carbon Wheels
- Front Twin Disc brakes, rear single disc
Main Specs
- Engine: 999cc Water/oil-cooled in-line four cylinder four stroke
- Power: 205 horsepower
- Torque: 83 lb-ft
- Weight: 375 lbs (170 kgs)
- Seat Height: 32.8 inches (833 mm)
2023 BMW M 1000RR Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|999cc, Water/oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW Shiftcam variable intake camshaft control
|Engine Power
|205 hp at 13,000 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|80 mm x 49.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.5 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic injection, variable intake pipe
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|83 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox with straight cut gears
|Drive
|Chain 525 17/46
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable
|Suspension Rear
|Aluminum swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload
|Brakes Front
|M Twin disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper
|Brakes Rear
|M Single disc brake, diameter 220 mm, 2-piston fixed caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|200/55 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.3 gal
|Color
|Light White/M Motorsport, Blackstorm Metallic/M Motorsport
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad Race ABS (partial integral)
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|450 W
|Battery
|M Lightweight Battery, 12 V / 5 Ah, Lithium-ion
|Headlight
|LED headlight
|Tail Light
|LED tail light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|82.1″
|Overall Width
|35.4″ (above mirror)
|Overall Height
|48.2″ (without mirror, at unladen weight)
|Wheelbase
|57.3″
|Castor
|3.99″
|Seat Height
|32.8″
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2023 BMW M 1000RR Features
High-quality M Billet pack
Powerful M brake
Optimized aerodynamics with new winglets
Striking front with windscreen
Lightweight M Carbon wheels with graphics.
Exclusive M start-up animation
Weight-optimized full titanium exhaust system
