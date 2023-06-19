2023 KTM RC 8C [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 KTM RC 8C Is KTM’s Halo Bike
The most expensive bike currently offered by KTM in North America is the RC 8C – a limited-run race track-exclusive piece of machinery that represents everything the Austria-based manufacturer has on the table. Every bit of engineering in this bike is race bred to the core, owing much to the brand’s MotoGP-based research and development team. Fans of the orange brand may remember the KTM 1190 RC8, a road bike last seen in showrooms a decade ago, and while this bike is a spiritual successor to that one, we promise the 8C isn’t like anything you’ve seen before in the KTM family.
The Austrian bike builder has said that a mere 200 examples of the RC 8C will be sold in 2023 – making a total of 300 of these bikes rolling around after the initial run of 100 from a few years ago. Aside from some visual differences, the 8C is apparently unchanged from its debut model.
KTM’s slogan is “Ready To Race” and we can’t imagine how they could flaunt that better than with a bike like this. At the centre of the 8C is the very same 889cc parallel-twin engine that can be found in the 890 Duke R, although it is worth noting that in this iteration, KTM has squeezed as many ponies out of both cylinders as they could. The RC 8C reportedly makes 133 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque – a 30 horsepower gain over the Duke. As if those numbers weren’t enough, KTM claims a dry weight of just 313 lbs.
The bike’s six-speed gearbox is aided in transferring that power to the wheels by way of a standard slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick shifter.
Reflecting the 8C’s premium racer personality, the bike uses a hand-assembled WP Apex Pro suspension setup. The Apex Pro series is fully adjustable and is apparently put together by the very same folks who assemble suspension components for KTM’s MotoGP bikes. 17” lightweight Dymag aluminum forged wheels are wrapped in a set of Pirelli Diablo slicks. Obviously, that rubber won’t last long with a bike like this, so a quick change wheel system comes equipped to simplify changes when needed.
Adjustability is the name of the game for the 8C. KTM even says that the handlebars and footpegs can be tuned in to support the rider – and understandably so, when youre dropping this kind of coin on a bike, you probably want it to fit you.
Aesthetically the KTM RC 8C looks like it belongs on the MotoGP circuit, drawing obvious inspiration from the bike currently being handled by Jack Miler and Brad Binder. Plenty of carbon fibre can be found tracing throughout the bike. The only colour available for 2023 is a satin black KTM livery alongside brilliant orange accents.
The 2023 KTM RC 8C starts at $39,995 USD (estimated) / $44,699 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Key Features:
-
- WP Apex Pro
- standard quick shifter
- Quick Change Wheel Assembly
- Adjustable Brembo Master Cylinder
Main Specs
- Engine: 889 cc Parallel Twin
- Power: 133 hp
- Torque: 72 lb-ft
- Weight (Dry): 313 lbs (142 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.2 in. (820 mm)
Competitors
- BMW M1000RR
- Ducati Superleggera
2023 KTM RC 8C Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|889cc, 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin
|Power
|133 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|90.7 mm x 68.8 mm
|EMS
|Bosch EMS with RBW
|Power in KW
|94 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|520
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WPXACTPRO7543
|Suspension Rear
|WPAPEXPRO7746
|Brakes Front
|290 mm, 2x radially mounted 4 piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|230 mm, 2 piston caliper, brake disc
|Suspension travel (front)
|120 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|120 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|16 l
|Color
|Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|191 mm
|Seat Height
|820 mm
|Dry Weight
|142 kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 KTM RC 8C Features
Fine-tuned Performance
Air intake
Exhaust
Aerodynamics
Rider Ergonomics
Carbon Fender
WHEELS AND TIRES
Master Cylinder
Suspension
2023 KTM RC 8C Photos
2023 KTM RC 8C Videos
