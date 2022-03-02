2022 Quail Motorcycle Gathering to Present Five Features Classes

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is officially returning to the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California – and this year, the event is boasting an homage to the Harley-Davidson XR-750, MiniBikes, and BMW /5 Series.

“The world’s premier motorcycle lifestyle event will feature three-anniversary classes, a specialty class of four-wheeled machines, a selection of food and beverage offerings, bike and gear demonstrations, and a brand-new customization award presented in honor of the late Arlen Ness,” states the relevant press release.

Celebrating twelve years of success, the Quail Motorcycle Gathering is a motorcycle rally and Concours d’Elegance held in homage to the evolution of the motorcycle, with special attention given to the world’s pre and post-war finest.

The docket for this year includes the Harley-Davidson XR-750 (presented as “the most dominant production race bike ever built and raced by greats such as Mert Lawwill and Jay Springsteen”), as well as an iconic two-stroke ‘braap’ display showing off Motocross bikes like the Yamaha YZ490 and MotoGP Two-Stroke 500cc race bikes.

The Quail rounds up the front of the line with the stunning BMW /5 series; a fleet of motorcycles that were “made entirely in Berlin from 1970 to 1973 and featured electric starting and telescopic forks.”

“The Peninsula Signature Events team is thrilled for the return of The Quail Motorcycle Gathering featuring one of the finest and rarest vintage and modern motorcycle collections in the world,” says Kai Lermen, General Manager of Quail Lodge & Golf Club.

“Additionally, our 12th annual celebration introduces an entirely new class of hot rods and classic cars to appeal to a more diverse crowd of motoring enthusiasts offering something for everyone. We expect the 2022 event to be one of the best gatherings to date.”

For the first time, General Public Admission Only tickets are being made available at $55 – that includes two-wheeled parking and gear valet service, after which point attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the local food trucks in the new concessions pavilion.

If you’re looking into General Public Admission + Hospitality tickets, those are clipping the wallet at $90 and “include a lunch in a private seating area, including a buffet of culinary delights and non-alcoholic beverages.”

Stay tuned for updates, let us know what you think by dropping a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.