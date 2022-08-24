2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS Is the Family’s Racy Tourer

The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS is perhaps the most exclusive and advanced sport touring in the brand’s 2022 lineup and the entire medium displacement segment.

This model is equipped by the Reparto Corse competition department, of which there are only 300 units, and its redesigned livery is reminiscent of the brand’s competition models. In addition, it has components such as the SCS automatic gearbox and other details that make it even more exclusive.

This Italian motorbike flaunts excellent equipment for a travel experience that is second to none in terms of safety, comfort, and riding pleasure.

Turismo Veloce RC SCS focuses less on pure performance and the pursuit of lap time, giving greater attention to fun and comfort. Not for this, however, they give up some racing goodies and an almost track-like attitude that is not lost with the SCS system (Smart Clutch System), which limits the use of the clutch.

The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS has a serial number inscribed on the stem and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. In addition, it has received some improvements over the previous model, such as a new exhaust design, a new suspension configuration, a larger windshield, a more precise and reliable electronic transmission, and a new IMU inertial unit.

The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS starts at $24,700 USD / $31,600 CAD

Model Overview

$24,700 USD / $31,600 CAD Key Features: 110 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with three injectors.

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 110 hp (81 kW) at 11,000 rpm

110 hp (81 kW) at 11,000 rpm Torque: 62 lb-ft (84 Nm) at 8,500 rpm

62 lb-ft (84 Nm) at 8,500 rpm Wet Weight: 491 lbs (223 kg)

491 lbs (223 kg) Seat Height: 33.46 in. (850 mm) Competitors KTM 890 Adventure

BMW F 900 XR

Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves Power 110 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.4:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Rc Pearl White Ago Red, Emerald Green DRIVETRAIN Clutch S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/39 CHASSIS Suspension Front Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) Suspension Rear Progressive, Sachs semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 11 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 450 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.125 mm (83.66 in.) Overall Width 910 mm (35.83 in.) Trail 108 mm (4.25 in.) Wheelbase 1.445 mm (56.89 in.) Ground Clearance 140 mm (5.51 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 199 kg (438.72 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS Features

Electronics The GPS is integrated into the instrumentation. Cruise control comes as standard, offering maximum comfort in all conditions, because the sportiest Turismo Veloce of all time doesn’t forget its primary vocation — to travel — emphasised also by its very name.



Technology Equipped with Front Lift Control (FLC), traction control and a more efficient and precise inertial platform, the Turismo Veloce RC SCS has the very best technology in its segment, while unpleasant setbacks are prevented with the Mobisat satellite locator.



Safety The new Continental MK100 ABS module with cornering function ensures maximum safety, even through the turns. The electronic gearbox is faster and even more precise, while new 5.5” colour TFT instrumentation allows all information to be kept under control, even on the sportiest of Turismo Veloce models.



