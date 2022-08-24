2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS Is the Family’s Racy Tourer
The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS is perhaps the most exclusive and advanced sport touring in the brand’s 2022 lineup and the entire medium displacement segment.
This model is equipped by the Reparto Corse competition department, of which there are only 300 units, and its redesigned livery is reminiscent of the brand’s competition models. In addition, it has components such as the SCS automatic gearbox and other details that make it even more exclusive.
This Italian motorbike flaunts excellent equipment for a travel experience that is second to none in terms of safety, comfort, and riding pleasure.
Turismo Veloce RC SCS focuses less on pure performance and the pursuit of lap time, giving greater attention to fun and comfort. Not for this, however, they give up some racing goodies and an almost track-like attitude that is not lost with the SCS system (Smart Clutch System), which limits the use of the clutch.
The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS has a serial number inscribed on the stem and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. In addition, it has received some improvements over the previous model, such as a new exhaust design, a new suspension configuration, a larger windshield, a more precise and reliable electronic transmission, and a new IMU inertial unit.
The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS starts at $24,700 USD / $31,600 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $24,700 USD / $31,600 CAD
- Key Features:
- 110 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with three injectors.
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 110 hp (81 kW) at 11,000 rpm
- Torque: 62 lb-ft (84 Nm) at 8,500 rpm
- Wet Weight: 491 lbs (223 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.46 in. (850 mm)
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves
|Power
|110 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.4:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Rc Pearl White Ago Red, Emerald Green
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/39
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control)
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive, Sachs semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control)
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 11 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|450 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.125 mm (83.66 in.)
|Overall Width
|910 mm (35.83 in.)
|Trail
|108 mm (4.25 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.445 mm (56.89 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm (5.51 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|199 kg (438.72 lbs.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS Features
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS Photos
