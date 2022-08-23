2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS: The Tarmac Burner

The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS incorporates all the improvements seen in the Rosso and Lusso versions. In addition, however, this 2022 model incorporates the SCS technology, an acronym for Smart Clutch System, the proprietary patent of its automatic clutch, developed together with the Rekluse brand.

Through this system, the rider does not have to use the clutch to change gear, stop or restart, which is a plus for driving efficiency and comfort since the system’s 36 grams of additional weight translate into sophisticated and highly comfortable driving pleasure. The Turismo Veloce Lusso is designed for comfort, speed, and fun. The model best represents the Italian brand’s idea of ​​a sport touring motorcycle.

The in-line three-cylinder engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft is Euro 5 certified and benefits from a considerable increase in torque between 3,000 and 6,000 rpm. It increases the gear ratio to smooth gear changes and reduce fuel consumption. In addition, MV Agusta also redesigned the exhaust system.

The Front Lift Control system uses a specific configuration for the Turismo Veloce series and guarantees the best riding experience on a sport touring motorcycle. The standard configuration includes satellite anti-theft control, which allows you to locate the bike from the app.

The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS starts at $25,498 USD / $29,893CAD

Model Overview

$25,498 USD / $29,893CAD Key Features: 110 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function MV EAS 3.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down) Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with three injectors.

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 110 hp (81 kW) at 10,150 rpm

110 hp (81 kW) at 10,150 rpm Torque: 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 7,100 rpm

59 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 7,100 rpm Wet Weight: 489 lbs (222 kg)

489 lbs (222 kg) Seat Height: 33.46 in. (850 mm) Competitors BMW S1000XR

Yamaha Tracer 9 GT

Honda NT1100

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Power 110 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 12.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Metallic Carbon Black Gloss, Fire Red, Matt Metallic Dark Grey DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulic, wet, multi-disc with slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/39 CHASSIS Suspension Front Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 11 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 450 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.125 mm (83.66 in.) Overall Width 910 mm (35.83 in.) Trail 108 mm (4.25 in.) Wheelbase 1.445 mm (56.89 in.) Ground Clearance 140 mm (5.51 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 199 kg (438.72 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS Features

Electronics The Front Lift Control system uses a specific setup for the Turismo Veloce series and was designed to guarantee the greatest riding experience, even for a sport touring bike. The standard configuration includes satellite-aided theft control which allows you to locate your bike from the app.



Technology Every journey can be easily monitored and shared using the MV Ride App. And not only: thanks to the new 5.5” TFT dashboard, which communicates with the app, you can now customise your performance profiles and the functioning of the electronic controls via your smartphone.



Safety The SCS system enhances your riding sensation: you can concentrate on the road and let the system pull the clutch for you. The “automatic” start is a true plus factor for a motorbike that, as one of its main aims, seeks to guarantee riding comfort for long-distance journeys or in cities.



