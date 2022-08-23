2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS: The Tarmac Burner
Contents
The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS incorporates all the improvements seen in the Rosso and Lusso versions. In addition, however, this 2022 model incorporates the SCS technology, an acronym for Smart Clutch System, the proprietary patent of its automatic clutch, developed together with the Rekluse brand.
Through this system, the rider does not have to use the clutch to change gear, stop or restart, which is a plus for driving efficiency and comfort since the system’s 36 grams of additional weight translate into sophisticated and highly comfortable driving pleasure. The Turismo Veloce Lusso is designed for comfort, speed, and fun. The model best represents the Italian brand’s idea of a sport touring motorcycle.
The in-line three-cylinder engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft is Euro 5 certified and benefits from a considerable increase in torque between 3,000 and 6,000 rpm. It increases the gear ratio to smooth gear changes and reduce fuel consumption. In addition, MV Agusta also redesigned the exhaust system.
The Front Lift Control system uses a specific configuration for the Turismo Veloce series and guarantees the best riding experience on a sport touring motorcycle. The standard configuration includes satellite anti-theft control, which allows you to locate the bike from the app.
The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS starts at $25,498 USD / $29,893CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $25,498 USD / $29,893CAD
- Key Features:
- 110 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- MV EAS 3.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down)
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with three injectors.
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 110 hp (81 kW) at 10,150 rpm
- Torque: 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 7,100 rpm
- Wet Weight: 489 lbs (222 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.46 in. (850 mm)
Competitors
- BMW S1000XR
- Yamaha Tracer 9 GT
- Honda NT1100
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve
|Power
|110 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|12.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Metallic Carbon Black Gloss, Fire Red, Matt Metallic Dark Grey
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulic, wet, multi-disc with slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/39
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control)
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control)
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 11 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|450 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.125 mm (83.66 in.)
|Overall Width
|910 mm (35.83 in.)
|Trail
|108 mm (4.25 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.445 mm (56.89 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm (5.51 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|199 kg (438.72 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS Features
Electronics
Technology
Safety
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS Photos
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS Videos
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS Walkaround
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS test ride & thoughts. Italian beauty or beast?