2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S Is a Classic Reimagined
The MV Agusta Superveloce S is perhaps the most exquisite model in the Italian brand’s 2022 lineup. Its retro-futuristic design sports a more premium personality, exclusive components, and an extra Racing kit for the track.
The MV Agusta Superveloce S is a special version of the retro-futuristic Italian motorbike It is based on the MV Agusta Superveloce, receiving many improvements in all areas, such as the adaptation of the engine to Euro 5 and significant enhancements in its internal components, the rigidity of the chassis and improved electronics with the incorporation of the Continental MK100 IMU that opens up a sea of possibilities in electronic driving assistance.
One of the most distinctive traits of the MV Agusta Superveloce S is the “surreal white/matte gold” color scheme. This scheme and the brown Alcantara seat give it an exquisite and distinguished Italian motorbike character. The Superveloce S is also available in metallic carbon black gloss/matt metallic carbon black.
Another of the specifications of this ‘S’ version is the spoked rims, a tribute to old motorcycles, but with the performance, lightness, and efficiency characteristics of today’s high-performance wheels.
And as in the 2021 version, in the 2022 Superveloce S, MV Agusta offers an optional racing kit with an SC Exhaust system and a specific control unit that increases power from 147 to 153 hp at 13,250 rpm.
The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S starts at $29,198 USD / $30,859 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $29,198 USD / $30,859 CAD
- Key Features:
- 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors
- Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork and Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm
- Torque: 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm
- Wet Weight: 421lbs (191 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm)
Competitors
- Yamaha XSR900
- Bimota KB4
- Suzuki Katana
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves
|Power
|147 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Metallic Carbon Black Glossy, Matt Metallic Carbon Black
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|17/43
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.015 mm (79.92 in.)
|Overall Width
|760 mm (28.74 in.)
|Trail
|99 mm (3.89 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.380 mm (54.33 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm (4.72 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381.4 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S Features
