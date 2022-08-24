Eduardo Zepeda·
2022 Motorcycle Models
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S [Specs, Features, Photos]



The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S Is a Classic Reimagined

The MV Agusta Superveloce S is perhaps the most exquisite model in the Italian brand’s 2022 lineup. Its retro-futuristic design sports a more premium personality, exclusive components, and an extra Racing kit for the track.

The MV Agusta Superveloce S is a special version of the retro-futuristic Italian motorbike It is based on the MV Agusta Superveloce, receiving many improvements in all areas, such as the adaptation of the engine to Euro 5 and significant enhancements in its internal components, the rigidity of the chassis and improved electronics with the incorporation of the Continental MK100 IMU that opens up a sea of ​​possibilities in electronic driving assistance.

One of the most distinctive traits of the MV Agusta Superveloce S is the “surreal white/matte gold” color scheme. This scheme and the brown Alcantara seat give it an exquisite and distinguished Italian motorbike character. The Superveloce S is also available in metallic carbon black gloss/matt metallic carbon black.

Another of the specifications of this ‘S’ version is the spoked rims, a tribute to old motorcycles, but with the performance, lightness, and efficiency characteristics of today’s high-performance wheels.

And as in the 2021 version, in the 2022 Superveloce S, MV Agusta offers an optional racing kit with an SC Exhaust system and a specific control unit that increases power from 147 to 153 hp at 13,250 rpm.

The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S starts at $29,198 USD / $30,859 CAD



Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $29,198 USD / $30,859 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
    • Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
    • Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors
    • Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork and Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment

Main Specs

  • Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
  • Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm
  • Torque: 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm
  • Wet Weight:  421lbs (191 kg)
  • Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm)

Competitors



2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S Specifications

ENGINE
Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves
Power 147 Hp
Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
Compression Ratio 13.3:1
Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
Starter Electric
Color Metallic Carbon Black Glossy, Matt Metallic Carbon Black

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch
Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
Final Drive Ratio 17/43

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
Fuel Tank Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function

ELECTRICAL
Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah
Voltage 12 V
Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 2.015 mm (79.92 in.)
Overall Width 760 mm (28.74 in.)
Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.)
Wheelbase 1.380 mm (54.33 in.)
Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.)
Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.)
Dry Weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.)

WARRANTY


2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S Features

Electronics

Both the light units use LED technology: the headlights boast a superior two-function, full LED poly-ellipsoidal element. The daylight running light, also LED, is built into the housing of the new instrument cluster.

Technology

The future of technology right before your eyes. The Superveloce is equipped with the new 5.5” TFT dashboard that communicates with the MVRide app, which enables you to customise every single aspect from your smartphone.

Safety

The saddle position was taken from the F3 supersport bike, as well as the saddle height, fitted with new padding, and handlebars, all in the name of ergonomics and maximum riding efficiency. The adjustable foot rests allow the riding position to be changed to suit your needs.

2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S Photos

2022 MV Agusta Superveloce S Videos

MV AGUSTA SUPERVELOCE S

MV Agusta Superveloce S noir

