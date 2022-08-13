2022 MV Agusta Rush 1000 [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Rush 1000: The Disruptive Wizard
The Agusta Rush 1000 is a swanky four-cylinder streetfighter from the MV Agusta 2022 lineup. With very few units for sale, if you’re one of the lucky few to put this Rush in your collection, then you’ll be glad to know that MV Agusta has done everything possible to make it better than before.
The limited edition model took advantage of the same tubular chassis and the 998 cc inline four-cylinder engine, the same as the Brutale 1000 RR, which comes from the F4, so it is not a novelty, but it was very well updated. For example, it now has a new camshaft profile that delivers more torque at low and medium rpm.
MV Agusta upgraded the engine with a DLC, diamond-like carbon, and a surface coating that substantially improves valve surface sliding properties. In addition, this Italian bike is the only production motorcycle with radial valves and titanium connecting rods. The transmission also has new gearing, and the clutch bell is now reinforced to better support its horsepower.
The Ohlins suspension comes with some adjustments to improve the response. Still, it is the hardware and software update where the most difference is noticeable since it enhances the feel of all the electronic aids, anti-wheelie, traction control with eight intervention levels, four maps of power, and adds and Continental MK100 ABS with Cornering function.
The 2022 MV Agusta Rush 1000 starts at $40,600 USD / $43,520 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $40,600 USD / $43,520 CAD.
- Key Features:
- 208 hp 998 cc four-cylinder engine
- Radial valves and titanium connecting rods
- Öhlins suspension
- Continental MK100 ABS with cornering function
Main Specs
- Engine: 998 cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16 valve DOHC
- Power: 208 hp (153 kW) at 13,000 rpm
- Torque: 86 lb-ft (116,5 Nm) at 11,000 rpm
- Wet Weight: 463 lbs (210 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.3 in. (845 mm)
Competitors
2022 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|998 cm3 (60.9 cu. in.), Four cylinder, 4 stroke, 16 valve
|Power
|208 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 50.9 mm (3.1 in. x 2.0 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.4:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C”, radial valve and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc with back torque limiting device and Brembo radial pump/lever assembly
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|15/41
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside down” front forks with TiN superficial treatment.Completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping with manually controlled spring preload.
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive, single shock absorber Öhlins EC TTX completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping and spring preload
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and aluminium flange – Brembo radial pump/level assembly
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Brembo PS13 brake pump
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|Li-ion 12 V – 4.0 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.080 mm (81.89 in.)
|Overall Width
|805 mm (31.69 in.)
|Trail
|97 mm (3.82 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.415 mm (55.71 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|845 mm (33.27 in.)
|Dry Weight
|186 kg (410.06 lbs.) – 184 kg (405.65 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
