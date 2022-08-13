2022 MV Agusta Rush 1000 [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Rush 1000: The Disruptive Wizard

The Agusta Rush 1000 is a swanky four-cylinder streetfighter from the MV Agusta 2022 lineup. With very few units for sale, if you’re one of the lucky few to put this Rush in your collection, then you’ll be glad to know that MV Agusta has done everything possible to make it better than before.

The limited edition model took advantage of the same tubular chassis and the 998 cc inline four-cylinder engine, the same as the Brutale 1000 RR, which comes from the F4, so it is not a novelty, but it was very well updated. For example, it now has a new camshaft profile that delivers more torque at low and medium rpm.

MV Agusta upgraded the engine with a DLC, diamond-like carbon, and a surface coating that substantially improves valve surface sliding properties. In addition, this Italian bike is the only production motorcycle with radial valves and titanium connecting rods. The transmission also has new gearing, and the clutch bell is now reinforced to better support its horsepower.

The Ohlins suspension comes with some adjustments to improve the response. Still, it is the hardware and software update where the most difference is noticeable since it enhances the feel of all the electronic aids, anti-wheelie, traction control with eight intervention levels, four maps of power, and adds and Continental MK100 ABS with Cornering function.

The 2022 MV Agusta Rush 1000 starts at $40,600 USD / $43,520 CAD.

General Info Price: $40,600 USD / $43,520 CAD. Key Features: 208 hp 998 cc four-cylinder engine Radial valves and titanium connecting rods Öhlins suspension Continental MK100 ABS with cornering function

Main Specs Engine: 998 cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16 valve DOHC

998 cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16 valve DOHC Power: 208 hp (153 kW) at 13,000 rpm

208 hp (153 kW) at 13,000 rpm Torque: 86 lb-ft (116,5 Nm) at 11,000 rpm

86 lb-ft (116,5 Nm) at 11,000 rpm Wet Weight: 463 lbs (210 kg)

463 lbs (210 kg) Seat Height: 33.3 in. (845 mm) Competitors Ducati Monster 1200

BMW S1000R

Honda CB1000R

ENGINE Engine 998 cm3 (60.9 cu. in.), Four cylinder, 4 stroke, 16 valve Power 208 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 50.9 mm (3.1 in. x 2.0 in.) Compression Ratio 13.4:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C”, radial valve and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc with back torque limiting device and Brembo radial pump/lever assembly Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 15/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside down” front forks with TiN superficial treatment.Completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping with manually controlled spring preload. Suspension Rear Progressive, single shock absorber Öhlins EC TTX completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping and spring preload Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and aluminium flange – Brembo radial pump/level assembly Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Brembo PS13 brake pump Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery Li-ion 12 V – 4.0 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.080 mm (81.89 in.) Overall Width 805 mm (31.69 in.) Trail 97 mm (3.82 in.) Wheelbase 1.415 mm (55.71 in.) Ground Clearance Seat Height 845 mm (33.27 in.) Dry Weight 186 kg (410.06 lbs.) – 184 kg (405.65 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

Electronics The evolution of the electronics compartment aims at making the Rush 1000 the easiest possible to drive despite its exceptional performance. Thus the extreme care in fine-tuning the electronic management of the engine. The 8-level traction control is particularly useful on a model boasting rocket-like starts, as is the anti-wheelie system and the EAS 2.1 Up & Down for clutch-free changes.



Technology All MV Agusta technology is concentrated in this Rush 1000, which boasts the engine, transmission and chassis of the extremely powerful Brutale 1000 RR. Every technical detail has been adapted to the irreverent vocation of this “strip” bike, to obtain an even more exciting performance. Starting with titanium connecting rods, which reduce engine loads and inertia.



Safety Brembo Stylema callipers linked to Bosch 9 Plus Race ABS with RLM (Rear wheel Lift Mitigation) constitute the ideal combination to manage the exuberance of the Rush 1000. Born to impress, it exploits the electronically adjustable Öhlins EC suspension units to further enhance driving control.



2022 MV Agusta Rush 1000. Number 3/300 and we start it up!

REVIEW – 40.000€ MV Agusta RUSH 1000 / LIMITED EDITION 1 of 300 in The World