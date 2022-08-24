2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso: Racing Performance and Style at an Entry-Level Price
The F3 family introduced the Rosso version in 2021 as a new, more accessible version of this MV Agusta model.
The F3 Rosso from the brand’s 2022 catalog equips a 798cc 3-cylinder engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft, friction-reducing internals, and sintered valve guides machined tappets. It also features new connecting rods, higher pressure injectors, a modified exhaust manifold, and a new muffler and clutch bell.
The ECU also received a software update that further refined its operation, and a new bi-directional radiator was added to improve cooling and efficiency.
However, the biggest highlight of the F3 Rosso is its IMU, which makes it have much broader and more effective engine management and assistance. It also has ABS with rear-wheel lift-up mitigation, cornering function, and traction control with eight levels of intervention.
The ride also has anti-wheelie, launch control, cruise control, and a new generation of the faster and more precise EAS 3.0 two-way quick change.
All these rider aids are available through a 5.5″ TFT color screen, capable of connecting via Bluetooth with the MV Ride app.
The chassis of this entry-level supersport bike from the Italian marque, with its ALS steel tubular trellis frame, continues to be among the best in the segment. However, some parts have been retouched, such as the connection with the swingarm to reinforce torsional and longitudinal rigidity.
The 2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso starts at $18,998 USD / $21,500 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $18,998 USD / $21,500 CAD
- Key Features:
- 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Titanium components: Intake and exhaust valves
- Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork and Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm
- Torque: 65 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 10,100 rpm
- Wet Weight: 421 lbs (191 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm)
2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves
|Power
|147 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Ago Red
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|17/43
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.030 mm (79.92 in.)
|Overall Width
|730 mm (28.74 in.)
|Trail
|99 mm (3.89 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.380 mm (54.33 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm (4.72 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381.4 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Features
Electronics
Technology
Safety
