2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso: Racing Performance and Style at an Entry-Level Price

The F3 family introduced the Rosso version in 2021 as a new, more accessible version of this MV Agusta model.

The F3 Rosso from the brand’s 2022 catalog equips a 798cc 3-cylinder engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft, friction-reducing internals, and sintered valve guides machined tappets. It also features new connecting rods, higher pressure injectors, a modified exhaust manifold, and a new muffler and clutch bell.

The ECU also received a software update that further refined its operation, and a new bi-directional radiator was added to improve cooling and efficiency.

However, the biggest highlight of the F3 Rosso is its IMU, which makes it have much broader and more effective engine management and assistance. It also has ABS with rear-wheel lift-up mitigation, cornering function, and traction control with eight levels of intervention.

The ride also has anti-wheelie, launch control, cruise control, and a new generation of the faster and more precise EAS 3.0 two-way quick change.

All these rider aids are available through a 5.5″ TFT color screen, capable of connecting via Bluetooth with the MV Ride app.

The chassis of this entry-level supersport bike from the Italian marque, with its ALS steel tubular trellis frame, continues to be among the best in the segment. However, some parts have been retouched, such as the connection with the swingarm to reinforce torsional and longitudinal rigidity.

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso starts at $18,998 USD / $21,500 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $18,998 USD / $21,500 CAD

$18,998 USD / $21,500 CAD Key Features: 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Titanium components: Intake and exhaust valves Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork and Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm

147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm Torque: 65 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 10,100 rpm

65 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 10,100 rpm Wet Weight: 421 lbs (191 kg)

421 lbs (191 kg) Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm) Competitors Kawasaki ZX-6R

Suzuki GSX-R750

Ducati Panigale V2

2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves Power 147 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Ago Red DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 17/43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.030 mm (79.92 in.) Overall Width 730 mm (28.74 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Wheelbase 1.380 mm (54.33 in.) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Features

Electronics The electronics have undergone a radical evolution, thanks to the new Made in Italy inertial platform and Continental ABS with cornering function. Traction control is even more sensitive and precise, as well as the wheelie control, which allows you to easily and efficiently manage the exuberance of the bike.



Technology The instrumentation is rich, with a 5.5″ TFT dashboard as the interface between the electronics and the rider. The wide range of information available, the ease of selection and the possibility of managing numerous parameters directly from the smartphone via the MV Ride App contribute to making both riding and choosing engine maps and adjustments even more fun.



Safety The ability to avoid locking even in corners makes the Continental ABS with cornering function a valuable ally on the road and on the track, gives the F3 Rosso all the safety possible, accompanied by braking performance on par with the best supersport bikes.



2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Photos

2022 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Videos

2022 MV AGUSTA F3 Rosso [ WALKAROUND & COLD START ]

Ducati Panigale V2 vs MV Agusta F3 Rosso 800 ┃Best Middleweight Italian Superbike