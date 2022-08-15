2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso: The Approachable Naked Dragster
Contents
With the DNA and design of MV Agusta, the Dragster is now closer to users with an access model in their 2022 lineup called Rosso, which was already available in other models from the brand.
The MV Agusta Dragster Rosso has the powerful 798cc three-cylinder engine and is now adapted to Euro5 regulations. As a result, the maximum speed of this Italian “muscle bike” is 146 mph offering great acceleration as a good dragster motorcycle should.
MV Agusta has equipped the Dragster Rosso with a new set of electronics that helps control its power. It comprises a new IMU, an electronic injection system to control and manage different performance parameters. In addition, it displays all this information on the new 5″ color TFT screen, with connectivity to mobile phones through the MVRide app.
Another novelty is the new Full LED lighting system, which has a curve function to improve lighting when tilting along with a new seat, and new ergonomics to improve aerodynamics.
Regarding the suspensions, the MV Agusta Dragster mounts a Marzocchi inverted telescopic fork with a fully adjustable t, while at the rear, it equips an adjustable Sachs monoshock.
In the braking department, MV Agusta provided the Dragster with floating discs with Brembo 4-piston radial calipers. It also has an ABS cornering function.
The 2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso starts at $15,600 USD / $19,490 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $15,600 USD / $19,490 CAD
- Key Features:
- 110hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Marzocchi telescopic hydraulic fork and progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 112 hp (82 kW) at 11,500 rpm
- Torque: 63 lb-ft (85 Nm) at 8,500 rpm
- Wet Weight: 434 lbs (196 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.3 in. (845 mm)
Competitors
2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve
|Power
|112 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|12.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Matt Ago Red
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multi-disc wet clutch with hydraulic actuation and back torque limiting device
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.5 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2035 mm (80.12 in.)
|Overall Width
|935 mm (36.81 in.)
|Trail
|103,5 mm (4.07 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1400 mm (55,12 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm (5.31 in.)
|Seat Height
|845 mm (33.27in.)
|Dry Weight
|175 kg (385.8 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso Features
Electronics
Technology
Safety
2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso Photos
2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso Videos
MV Agusta Dragster 800 Rosso présentation
2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso Bike Walkaround Eicma 2021