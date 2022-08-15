2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso: The Approachable Naked Dragster

With the DNA and design of MV Agusta, the Dragster is now closer to users with an access model in their 2022 lineup called Rosso, which was already available in other models from the brand.

The MV Agusta Dragster Rosso has the powerful 798cc three-cylinder engine and is now adapted to Euro5 regulations. As a result, the maximum speed of this Italian “muscle bike” is 146 mph offering great acceleration as a good dragster motorcycle should.

MV Agusta has equipped the Dragster Rosso with a new set of electronics that helps control its power. It comprises a new IMU, an electronic injection system to control and manage different performance parameters. In addition, it displays all this information on the new 5″ color TFT screen, with connectivity to mobile phones through the MVRide app.

Another novelty is the new Full LED lighting system, which has a curve function to improve lighting when tilting along with a new seat, and new ergonomics to improve aerodynamics.

Regarding the suspensions, the MV Agusta Dragster mounts a Marzocchi inverted telescopic fork with a fully adjustable t, while at the rear, it equips an adjustable Sachs monoshock.

In the braking department, MV Agusta provided the Dragster with floating discs with Brembo 4-piston radial calipers. It also has an ABS cornering function.

The 2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso starts at $15,600 USD / $19,490 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $15,600 USD / $19,490 CAD

$15,600 USD / $19,490 CAD Key Features: 110hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Marzocchi telescopic hydraulic fork and progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 112 hp (82 kW) at 11,500 rpm

112 hp (82 kW) at 11,500 rpm Torque: 63 lb-ft (85 Nm) at 8,500 rpm

63 lb-ft (85 Nm) at 8,500 rpm Wet Weight: 434 lbs (196 kg)

434 lbs (196 kg) Seat Height: 33.3 in. (845 mm) Competitors KTM 890 Duke

Ducati Monster

Yamaha XSR900

2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Power 112 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 12.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Matt Ago Red DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-disc wet clutch with hydraulic actuation and back torque limiting device Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.5 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2035 mm (80.12 in.) Overall Width 935 mm (36.81 in.) Trail 103,5 mm (4.07 in.) Wheelbase 1400 mm (55,12 in.) Ground Clearance 135 mm (5.31 in.) Seat Height 845 mm (33.27in.) Dry Weight 175 kg (385.8 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso Features

Electronics The MVICS with full Ride-By-Wire has been further improved. There are eight levels of traction control on offer, and four riding modes: Sport, Race, Rain, Custom. Changing the character of the engine has never been so quick and intuitive — it’s just like having four bikes in one.



Technology For 2021, the Dragster Rosso has received all the technical and electronic updates of the Dragster range, incorporating them into a more urban configuration. The plates on the frame, the new linkage of the shock absorber, the suspension settings, the saddle with brand-new padding: all make the experience of riding the Dragster Rosso more rewarding, with less exertion.



Safety Performance and safety: mission accomplished thanks to the pair of four-piston Brembo radial callipers on the front end. More latest-generation features include the ABS (anti-lock braking system) developed by Continental, with cornering function and RLM (Rear wheel Lift-Up Mitigation).



