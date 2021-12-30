KTM: Red Bull Factory Team Celebrates A Season of Successes

This year has been a good one for Team Orange – and with a total of 327 FIM world titles now in their archives, KTM‘s Red Bull Factory Racing can rest assured that they went hard, and ‘done good’.

Among the MXGP and AMA 450SX titles won aboard KTM’s 450 SX-F were also two stunning MotoGP™ Grand Prix wins, as well as first place finishes for KTM GP Moto3™ & Moto2™ categories.

The team also snatched a very nice Dakar podium finish, on top of landing E2 Enduro & Cross-Country Rallies FIM championships and a ISDE victory, according to RoadRacing World.

KTM Seasonal Spotlight Moments:

A high profile return to the AMA American Flat Track series

Red Bull team were the only GP addition to see all their riders hit podiums

KTM gave nine-time world champion and motocross icon Cairoli a deserving send-off

KTM laid a promising new base thanks to the European Junior e-Motocross series

KTM continued to reign in the WORCS series in the U.S.

Brad Binder… blasted to 362.4km/h at Mugello, Italy to equal the fastest speed recorded in the history of the sport.

Remy Gardner became the first Australian Moto2 World Champion

At times, MotoGP saw more than 70 KTM race bikes circulating Grand Prix tracks on a single weekend.

“While 2021 has been a resounding success on many levels, KTM have also had to endure some difficult and emotional moments and thoughts of the late Jason Dupasquier and Rene Hofer and their respective families will remain at the forefront long after another racing year begins,” adds the report.

All told, ‘the full range of emotions’ were met this season – and we can’t wait to see what the team gets up to for next year.

“To take this company to the track around the world means a big movement of so many pieces and the big key to the success comes from the people involved,” enthuses Pit Beirer, KTM’s Motorsports Director.

“From the brilliant riders – at the beginning, middle and end of their careers – to the guys at the factory, those in the pitlanes and the paddocks and the trucks, the whole operation needs a special focus to make it all work. When we can see the results of our job then this makes me very proud. We’ve celebrated this season but we’ve also had cause for tears and, at times, it has been very emotional.”

“I just want to take this moment to thank everyone who has played their part and, as ever, we will look forward and give our best to be right at the front again when another racing year starts.”

We hope you’re enjoying your end-of-year festivities; be sure to have a bit of ‘nog on our behalf, and while you’re at it – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from RideApart*