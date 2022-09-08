MotoGP: Quartararo’s the Quickest!

In a smashing set of specs, Yamaha racer Fabio Quartararo has taken the lead at this weekend’s test run at Misano.

The young rider’s successes may be part due to his insane talents at the yoink, but a hefty chunk of the improvements lie in the new engine Quartararo had under his caboose; Roadracing World has published a press release issued by Monster Energy Yamaha, which goes over the details:

Fabio Quartararo doing what he does best. Media sourced from Motorcycle Daily.

“Quartararo clocked 288.3 km/h in the pre-lunchtime running on Wednesday, third on that metric at less than 2 km an hour slower than Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racig) Recorded on one of the Bologna Bullets.”

If you recall, Quartararo was heard to have refused to sign on with Yamaha until their bikes improved; now that he’s gotten the new heart under his tail, it’s more than obvious that the Frenchman is more than happy with how the new YZF-M1 handles:

“‘El Diablo’ admitted he used a slip stream to achieve that speed, but was still quite happy with what the Iwata manufacturer has rolled out…His improved feeling with his YZR-M1 put the Frenchman in a great mood as he tested fairings and winglets in the afternoon.”

Fabio Quartararo doing what he does best. Media sourced from Roadracing World.

We aso hear from Yammie’s team manager, Massimo Medi-Cal, that the new chassis and accoutrements (seen in testing phase on both Quartararo and Morbidelli’s machines) could be out as soon as the team’s upcoming attendance at the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon, where the 2022 MotoGP World Champioinship will be taking place.

With the action set for Sept 16-18 at round 15, we'll be sure to keep you updated