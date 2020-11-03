2021 Zero SR: The EV Mid-Range Master

The Zero SR is the perfect midway point between the high and low-end range when looking at Zero’s 2021 model lineup. Due to this bike being approximately $5000 cheaper than the SR/S and SR/F models, you do have to make a few sacrifices when stepping down to the SR, but there are plenty of areas where you benefit from picking this model.

The biggest benefit would be the increase in range. Since Zero Motorcycles isn’t exactly chasing performance numbers with this bike (top speed, torque, etc.), consumers can reap the benefits of having an easily tamable motorcycle with a much further range than the more expensive models offered. The top-of-the-line motorcycle that American-based Zero currently produces, the Zero SR/F, has a combined range of 123 miles where this SR boasts a 135-mile range giving it the furthest range in the Zero lineup.

Despite the range increase, you do lose some power as a tradeoff. This EV motorcycle makes 70 peak horsepower and 116 lb-ft of torque with a maximum top speed of 102 mph (163 km/h). The SR has the same 14.4 kWh power unit as the more expensive alternatives, with a passively air-cooled permanent hi-temp magnet motor included as well.

The 2021 Zero SR starts at $15,495 USD / $20,595 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Zero SR in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

Standard ABS 102 MPH top speed 14.4 kWh battery pack Bosch Advanced MSC Passively air-cooled permanent magnet AC motor Five year unlimited mile power pack warranty

Main Specs Engine: 14.4 kWh Battery

14.4 kWh Battery Power: 70 BHP

70 BHP Torque: 116 lb-ft

116 lb-ft Wet Weight: 414lbs (188 kg)

414lbs (188 kg) Seat Height: 31.8 inches (807 mm) at lowest point Competitors Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Super Soco TSx

Energica Ego / Ego+

2021 Zero SR Specifications

Engine Peak torque 116 ft-lb (157 Nm) Peak power 70 hp (52 kW) @ 3,500 rpm Top speed (max) 102 mph (163 km/h) Type Z-Force® 75-7R passively air-cooled, high efficiency, radial flux, interior permanent hi-temp magnet, brushless motor Controller High efficiency, 775 amp, 3-phase brushless controller with regenerative deceleration Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission Clutchless direct drive Clutch Final Drive 90T / 20T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt Chassis Suspension Front Showa 41 mm inverted cartridge forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Suspension Rear Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Brakes Front Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan asymmetric dual piston floating caliper, 320 x 5 mm disc Brakes Rear Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso II 110/70-17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso II 140/70-17 Fuel Tank Capacity N/A Color Power system Power pack Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated Charger type 1.3 kW, integrated Charge time (standard) 9.8 hours (100% charged) / 9.3 hours (95% charged) Dimensions Wheelbase 55.5 in (1,410 mm) Overall Width Trail 3.2 in (80 mm) Rake 24.0° Seat Height 31.8 in (807 mm) Curb Weight 414 lb (188 kg) Warranty Warranty 2 years Extension

2021 Zero SR Features

Pure Performance Transform performance profiles with the press of a button to perfectly conquer city streets, urban arteries or twisty back roads. The Zero S is pre-programmed with Eco or Sport modes. Connect using your mobile device to customize performance or get stats on your ride.



Charge up to 6x faster. The Charge Tank option funnels up to 85 miles of riding into the Zero S for every hour of charging when plugged into a Level 2 charge station. One cup of coffee now equals ~30 miles of riding. Or, charge fully in as little as an hour depending on battery size.



Charging. Meet household outlet. No special charging equipment required. Your standard household outlets just became “fueling” stations that deliver daily rides at a fraction of the cost of gasoline. Plug in at night and start every day with a full “tank.”



Ride more. Maintain less. Goodbye costly powertrain maintenance and stale waiting room donuts. Sophisticated. Simple. The Z-Force® powertrain eliminates the greasy mess of fossil burners. No oil, spark plugs, clutches, filters, chain adjustments or expensive tune-ups. Instead, a carbon fiber belt directly connects the rear wheel to a motor that uses a single moving part to deliver torque at levels beyond conventional superbikes. Always advancing. Code for the Z-Force® powertrain is constantly refined to deliver improved performance. The Zero App easily delivers the upgrades using your mobile device.



Longest Range Electric Motorcycle The Zero SR is our farthest traveling model (and the longest-range production electric motorcycle on earth). At its core is the highest power and energy density battery in the EV industry. The higher the battery capacity, the more range. Select the battery size that works for you. Ride over 200 miles city / 100 miles highway using the highest capacity Zero SR ZF14.4 battery coupled with the Power Tank accessory (adds an additional 3.6 kWh). Or, shed weight and gain storage space with the Zero S ZF7.2.



2021 Zero SR Photos

2021 Zero SR Videos

