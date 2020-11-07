2021 Zero DSR: An Electric Dual-Sport For All Riding Styles

Why limit yourself to one style of riding when you can take your motorcycle quite literally anywhere? This is the exact niche that dual-sport motorcycles seek to fill, and more specifically, the Zero DSR.

Buying a dirt bike or dirt specific motorcycle can be a real pain because you just unknowingly signed yourself up for purchasing a truck or trailer to haul the thing around as well. That isn’t the case with dual-sport motorcycles as they allow you to ride to your desired off-road destination without sacrificing comfort on the paved ride out.

The American-built 2021 Zero DSR brings a layer of off road flair to the Zero Motorcycles 2021 lineup with a bike tailored to both on and off-road riding styles.

The bike features the same ZF 14.4 kWh (compared to the 7.2 kWh battery found on the smaller Zero DS model) battery pack system found on their high-end EV bikes and packages it around a dirt-ready frame and formfactor for maximum ADV potential.

With a total combined range of 122 miles (196km), you may be needing a little extra juice for your journey into the unknown. Zero understands this, and has included their hot-swappable battery tech so you can strap an extra down on your ride to double your distance; much like how most ADV riders will bring a jerry can of extra fuel on their journey.

The top of the ladder for packages offered in this model is the DSR Black Forest edition coming with full aluminum side and top cases and all the best adventure-style features Zero can provide along with new colors and graphics.

The 2021 Zero DSR starts at $15,495 USD / $20,595 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $15,495 USD / $20,595 CAD

$15,495 USD / $20,595 CAD Key Features:

Standard ABS (Bosch Gen 9 ABS) 102 MPH (163 km/h) top speed Eco / Sport mode (fully customizable using Zero Motorcycles app) Passively air-cooled permanent magnet AC motor Fully adjustable front and rear suspension 122 mile (196 km) total combined range Five year unlimited mile power pack warranty

Main Specs Engine: 14.4 kWh Battery

14.4 kWh Battery Power: 70 BHP

70 BHP Torque: 116 lb-ft

116 lb-ft Wet Weight: 419 lb (190 kg)

419 lb (190 kg) Seat Height: 33.2 inches (843 mm) at lowest point Competitors KTM EX-C

2021 Zero DSR Specifications

From Zero Motorcycles

2021 Zero DSR Features

Always Dialed Crossing from smooth asphalt to loose gravel fire roads? All good. Change performance profiles at the press of a button to master any terrain. The Zero DS is pre-programmed with Eco or Sport modes and performance can be fully customized using the Zero Motorcycles app where you can also see detailed ride stats.



Torque Beast The Zero DS delivers silent stump-pulling torque, churning up to an outrageous 116 ft-lb—more than any fuel-burning production literbike. Twist the throttle. With this stealth force hurling you forward, you’ll easily leave gas bikes behind. No shifting, vibration or fumes. The industry leading Z-Force® powertrain effortlessly drives your adventure as your motorcycle seems to silently disappear beneath you.



Charge Up to 6x faster Grab lunch. Have a coffee. Recharge. Live your life while adding up to 94 miles of range for every hour you’re plugged in. The Charge Tank option is compatible with Level 2 charge stations and delivers roughly 6x faster charging than when compared to a standard wall outlet. Depending on the battery, a typical recharge can now take as little as an hour.



Charging. Meet household outlet. No special equipment required: your standard household outlets can be used as fueling stations for a fraction of the cost of gasoline. Plug in at night and start the day with a full tank.



Long Range Battery Tech The Zero DS carries the highest power and energy density battery in the EV industry. With over thirteen years of rigorous off-road experience, the Z-Force® battery confidently delivers you to your destination.



Pull the plug on maintenance Blast down a fire road. Get dirty. Live in the moment. At the end of your adventure the Zero DS only asks that you plug in. No need to replace clogged filters or dirty oil. The Z-Force® powertrain eliminates the fossil burner mess, trading oil, spark plugs, clutches and filters for a motor with a single moving part. The Zero DS’s ripping acceleration is delivered through a carbon fiber belt that directly connects the motor to the rear wheel. Chain maintenance is a thing of the past.



2021 Zero DSR Photos

2021 Zero DSR Videos

