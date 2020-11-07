2021 Zero DS: Dual-Sport Commuting With a Side of Trail Riding

The 2021 Zero DS is the little brother to the DSR and DSR/BF models found in their complete 2021 lineup. This bike is a great all-around dual-sport choice for riders seeking an economical choice when commuting with some room for trail riding on the weekends.

Fully manufactured in America, this dual-sport EV motorcycle comes in only one configuration featuring Zero’s ZF 7.2 kWh battery pack that allows for a combined range of 61 miles (98km) and a top speed of 98 mph (158kph). (if you want the 14.4 kWh version with close to double the total range, perhaps the DSR(/BF) may be a better option).

With the battery size being half-that found in the full-size DSR model, the 2021 Zero DS is the perfect commuter with its lightweight nature and ready-for-anything build style.

Although you’re sacrificing some total range when picking the DS over the DSR model, the bike can be fully recharged in 1.6 hours (0-100%) with all the max accessory charging options and 5.2 hours to 100% with standard charging. This means you can ride your bike to almost any destination and have it ready to go for your commute home.

The 2021 Zero DS starts at $10,995 USD / $14,495 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Zero DS in one place.

Standard ABS (Bosch Gen 9 ABS) 98 MPH (158 km/h) top speed Eco / Sport mode (fully customizable using Zero Motorcycles app) Passively air-cooled permanent magnet AC motor Fully adjustable front and rear suspension 61 mile (98 km) total combined range Five year unlimited mile power pack warranty

2021 Zero DS Specifications

Engine Peak torque 78 ft-lb (106 Nm) Peak power 46 hp (34 kW) @ 4,300 rpm Top speed (max) 98 mph (158 km/h) Type Z-Force® 75-5 passively air-cooled, high efficiency, radial flux, interior permanent magnet, brushless motor Controller High efficiency, 550 amp, 3-phase brushless controller with regenerative deceleration Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission Clutchless direct drive Clutch Final Drive 90T / 18T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt Chassis Suspension Front Showa 41 mm inverted cartridge forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Suspension Rear Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Brakes Front Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan asymmetric dual piston floating caliper, 320 x 5 mm disc Brakes Rear Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Tires Front Pirelli MT-60 100/90-19 Tires Rear Pirelli MT-60 130/80-17 Fuel Tank Capacity N/A Color Power system Power pack Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated Charger type 1.3 kW, integrated Charge time (standard) 5.2 hours (100% charged) / 4.7 hours (95% charged) Dimensions Wheelbase 56.2 in (1,427 mm) Overall Width Trail 4.6 in (117 mm) Rake 26.5° Seat Height 33.2 in (843 mm) Curb Weight 317 lb (144 kg) Warranty Warranty 2 years Extension

2021 Zero DS Features

Always Dialed Crossing from smooth asphalt to loose gravel fire roads? All good. Change performance profiles at the press of a button to master any terrain. The Zero DS is pre-programmed with Eco or Sport modes and performance can be fully customized using the Zero Motorcycles app where you can also see detailed ride stats.



Torque Beast The Zero DS delivers silent stump-pulling torque, churning up to an outrageous 116 ft-lb—more than any fuel-burning production literbike. Twist the throttle. With this stealth force hurling you forward, you’ll easily leave gas bikes behind. No shifting, vibration or fumes. The industry leading Z-Force® powertrain effortlessly drives your adventure as your motorcycle seems to silently disappear beneath you.



Charge Up to 6x faster Grab lunch. Have a coffee. Recharge. Live your life while adding up to 94 miles of range for every hour you’re plugged in. The Charge Tank option is compatible with Level 2 charge stations and delivers roughly 6x faster charging than when compared to a standard wall outlet. Depending on the battery, a typical recharge can now take as little as an hour.



Charging. Meet household outlet. No special equipment required: your standard household outlets can be used as fueling stations for a fraction of the cost of gasoline. Plug in at night and start the day with a full tank.



Long Range Battery Tech The Zero DS carries the highest power and energy density battery in the EV industry. With over thirteen years of rigorous off-road experience, the Z-Force® battery confidently delivers you to your destination.



Pull the plug on maintenance Blast down a fire road. Get dirty. Live in the moment. At the end of your adventure the Zero DS only asks that you plug in. No need to replace clogged filters or dirty oil. The Z-Force® powertrain eliminates the fossil burner mess, trading oil, spark plugs, clutches and filters for a motor with a single moving part. The Zero DS’s ripping acceleration is delivered through a carbon fiber belt that directly connects the motor to the rear wheel. Chain maintenance is a thing of the past.



2021 Zero DS Photos

2021 Zero DS Videos

