MotoCross Perfection For The Junior Classes

The YZ85 is the next step up in Junior Motocross competition gear from Yamaha’s 2021 lineup. Powered by an 85cc 2-stroke, air cooled single cylinder, the bike is designed for the advanced junior rider between the ages 10 and 13 for the 85cc junior class.

Japanese sensibilities in terms of competition come through much more in the YZ85 than the YZ65. Like its smaller brother, the YZ85 has fully adjustable competition forks in the front and a monocross shock in the back (both KYB suspension parts), but with 10.8 inches for front travel and 11.1 inches for rear travel.

Yamaha’s braking design consists of a 220mm disc up front, clamped by a 2-piston competition caliper, and a 190mm disc out back with a single-piston competition caliper. The front wheel is 17 inches in diameter, with the rear at 14 inches. Ground clearance is at a hefty 13 inches (330 mm).

The 2021 Yamaha YZ85 starts at $4,699 USD / $6,099 CAD.

Model Overview

Key Features:

Competition spec suspension and brakes Designed to be 100% compliant with Junior 85cc motocross regulations Steel double cradle frame with aluminum subframe keeps weight down while being extremely resilient

Main Specs Engine Type: 85cc single 2-stroke

85cc single 2-stroke Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Torque: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Wet Weight : 161 lbs (73 kg)

: 161 lbs (73 kg) Seat Height: 33.1 inches (840 mm) Competitors Kawasaki KX85

KTM 85 SX 2-stroke

Suzuki RM85

2021 Yamaha YZ85 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 85cc single 2-stroke Power Not provided by manufacturer Bore x Stroke 47.5mm x 47.8mm Compression Ratio 8.2~9.6:1 Fuel System Keihin® PWK28 carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted fork; fully adjustable, 10.8-in travell Suspension Rear Single shock; fully adjustable, 11.1-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 220mm Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 190mm Tires Front 70/100-17 Dunlop® MX3S® Tires Rear 90/100-14 Dunlop® MX3S® Fuel Tank Capacity 1.3 gal Color Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 71.7 in Overall Width 29.9 in Overall Height 45.1 in Wheelbase 49.4 in Ground Clearance 13.0 in Seat Height 33.1 in Wet Weight 161 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha YZ85 Features

TOP FEATURES YPVS™ Two-Stroke Power

The 85cc liquid-cooled, two-stroke engine features the Yamaha Power Valve System for broad, tractable power across the rev range without losing peak power at high rpm.

Fully-Adjustable Suspension

Lightweight 36mm KYB® inverted cartridge fork features low-friction outer tubes, plenty of travel and external compression and rebound damping adjustability, mated to a race-proven fully-adjustable rear shock.

High-Spec Wheels and Brakes

Lightweight 17-inch front and 14-inch rear rims are durable and reduce unsprung weight for optimal suspension performance while the big 220mm and 190mm disc brakes offer precise control and feature Dunlop® MX3S® knobbies for exceptional traction.

Adjustable Rider Ergonomics

The four-position adjustable handlebar mounts and taper-style handlebar allow the rider to tune the ergonomics to suit their size and preferences.



ENGINE Potent YPVS Two-Stroke Engine

The 85cc liquid-cooled, two-stroke engine features the Yamaha Power Valve System for broad, tractable power across the rev range without losing peak power at high rpm—improving driveability and reducing the need for frequent shifting.

Tuned Crankcase and Intake

The crankcase design features a spacer-style reed valve intake for improved gas flow, which inhales through a 28mm Keihin® flat-slide carburetor for seamless throttle response.

Tuned Expansion Chamber

Carefully matched to suit the YPVS engine, the exhaust expansion chamber optimizes gas flow for enhanced power delivery, especially in the low- and mid-range.

Durable Transmission

The transmission features oversized gears to provide enhanced gear engagement and smoother shifts.

High Capacity Radiator

Lightweight radiator has large cores and louvers, and the water pump features a cast aluminum (vs. resin) impeller for maximum cooling efficiency.

High-Flow Airbox

Airbox design ensures excellent air cleaning performance and easy maintenance.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Fully-Adjustable Fork

The lightweight 36mm KYB® inverted cartridge fork features 10.8 inches of travel with compression and rebound damping adjustability. Complete with low-friction outer tubes and internals, the damping settings offer enhanced performance across a range of conditions and rider abilities.

Fully-Adjustable Shock

Rear suspension features fully adjustable Kayaba® link-type shock with 11.1 inches of travel and race-tested compression valving. The progressive linkage-type design improves bottoming resistance, allowing racers to charge harder and improve lap times.

Refined Swingarm Design

The YZ85’s modern swingarm features a composite chain guide as well as push-style chain adjusters, just like the YZ125, for easier maintenance.

Lightweight Subframe

Compact rear subframe is removable for simplified servicing.

Large-Diameter Brakes

Big wave-style brake discs offer improved self-cleaning and cooler-running performance. The 220mm front disc and 190mm rear disc deliver strong, precise stopping power.

Lightweight Wheels

Lightweight 17-inch front and 14-inch rear rims are durable and reduce unsprung weight for optimal suspension performance.

High Performance Tires

Dunlop® MX3S® knobbies provide exceptional traction on a variety of tracks and terrain.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Adjustable Rider Ergonomics

The four-position adjustable handlebar mounts and taper-style handlebar allow the rider to tune the handlebar position to suit their size and preferences. The flat fuel tank, side panels and rear fender provide generous freedom of movement.



2021 Yamaha YZ85 Photos

2021 Yamaha YZ85 Videos