MotoCross Perfection For The Junior Classes
The YZ85 is the next step up in Junior Motocross competition gear from Yamaha’s 2021 lineup. Powered by an 85cc 2-stroke, air cooled single cylinder, the bike is designed for the advanced junior rider between the ages 10 and 13 for the 85cc junior class.
Japanese sensibilities in terms of competition come through much more in the YZ85 than the YZ65. Like its smaller brother, the YZ85 has fully adjustable competition forks in the front and a monocross shock in the back (both KYB suspension parts), but with 10.8 inches for front travel and 11.1 inches for rear travel.
Yamaha’s braking design consists of a 220mm disc up front, clamped by a 2-piston competition caliper, and a 190mm disc out back with a single-piston competition caliper. The front wheel is 17 inches in diameter, with the rear at 14 inches. Ground clearance is at a hefty 13 inches (330 mm).
The 2021 Yamaha YZ85 starts at $4,699 USD / $6,099 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $4,699 USD / $6,099 CAD
- Key Features:
- Competition spec suspension and brakes
- Designed to be 100% compliant with Junior 85cc motocross regulations
- Steel double cradle frame with aluminum subframe keeps weight down while being extremely resilient
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 85cc single 2-stroke
- Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 161 lbs (73 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.1 inches (840 mm)
Competitors
- Kawasaki KX85
- KTM 85 SX 2-stroke
- Suzuki RM85
2021 Yamaha YZ85 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|85cc single 2-stroke
|Power
|Not provided by manufacturer
|Bore x Stroke
47.5mm x 47.8mm
|Compression Ratio
8.2~9.6:1
|Fuel System
Keihin® PWK28 carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
6-Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
Inverted fork; fully adjustable, 10.8-in travell
|Suspension Rear
Single shock; fully adjustable, 11.1-in travel
|Brakes Front
Hydraulic disc, 220mm
|Brakes Rear
Hydraulic disc, 190mm
|Tires Front
70/100-17 Dunlop® MX3S®
|Tires Rear
90/100-14 Dunlop® MX3S®
|Fuel Tank Capacity
1.3 gal
|Color
|Team Yamaha Blue
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
71.7 in
|Overall Width
|29.9 in
|Overall Height
|45.1 in
|Wheelbase
49.4 in
|Ground Clearance
13.0 in
|Seat Height
33.1 in
|Wet Weight
161 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
2021 Yamaha YZ85 Features
TOP FEATURES
The 85cc liquid-cooled, two-stroke engine features the Yamaha Power Valve System for broad, tractable power across the rev range without losing peak power at high rpm.
Fully-Adjustable Suspension
Lightweight 36mm KYB® inverted cartridge fork features low-friction outer tubes, plenty of travel and external compression and rebound damping adjustability, mated to a race-proven fully-adjustable rear shock.
High-Spec Wheels and Brakes
Lightweight 17-inch front and 14-inch rear rims are durable and reduce unsprung weight for optimal suspension performance while the big 220mm and 190mm disc brakes offer precise control and feature Dunlop® MX3S® knobbies for exceptional traction.
Adjustable Rider Ergonomics
The four-position adjustable handlebar mounts and taper-style handlebar allow the rider to tune the ergonomics to suit their size and preferences.
ENGINE
The 85cc liquid-cooled, two-stroke engine features the Yamaha Power Valve System for broad, tractable power across the rev range without losing peak power at high rpm—improving driveability and reducing the need for frequent shifting.
Tuned Crankcase and Intake
The crankcase design features a spacer-style reed valve intake for improved gas flow, which inhales through a 28mm Keihin® flat-slide carburetor for seamless throttle response.
Tuned Expansion Chamber
Carefully matched to suit the YPVS engine, the exhaust expansion chamber optimizes gas flow for enhanced power delivery, especially in the low- and mid-range.
Durable Transmission
The transmission features oversized gears to provide enhanced gear engagement and smoother shifts.
High Capacity Radiator
Lightweight radiator has large cores and louvers, and the water pump features a cast aluminum (vs. resin) impeller for maximum cooling efficiency.
High-Flow Airbox
Airbox design ensures excellent air cleaning performance and easy maintenance.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
The lightweight 36mm KYB® inverted cartridge fork features 10.8 inches of travel with compression and rebound damping adjustability. Complete with low-friction outer tubes and internals, the damping settings offer enhanced performance across a range of conditions and rider abilities.
Fully-Adjustable Shock
Rear suspension features fully adjustable Kayaba® link-type shock with 11.1 inches of travel and race-tested compression valving. The progressive linkage-type design improves bottoming resistance, allowing racers to charge harder and improve lap times.
Refined Swingarm Design
The YZ85’s modern swingarm features a composite chain guide as well as push-style chain adjusters, just like the YZ125, for easier maintenance.
Lightweight Subframe
Compact rear subframe is removable for simplified servicing.
Large-Diameter Brakes
Big wave-style brake discs offer improved self-cleaning and cooler-running performance. The 220mm front disc and 190mm rear disc deliver strong, precise stopping power.
Lightweight Wheels
Lightweight 17-inch front and 14-inch rear rims are durable and reduce unsprung weight for optimal suspension performance.
High Performance Tires
Dunlop® MX3S® knobbies provide exceptional traction on a variety of tracks and terrain.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
The four-position adjustable handlebar mounts and taper-style handlebar allow the rider to tune the handlebar position to suit their size and preferences. The flat fuel tank, side panels and rear fender provide generous freedom of movement.
