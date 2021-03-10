The 2021 KTM 85 SX: The Competitive Edge In Junior Motocross
The 2021 KTM 85 SX is the final step in Junior Motocross, and to provide the best chances at a win, KTM makes two versions of the bike for the 2021 lineup. Both are powered by the same 85cc two-stroke single, producing over 20 HP, with the only difference between the two being wheel sizes. For the shorter rider, the 85 SX 17/14 gives a 17 inch front wheel, with a 14 inch rear. The 85 SX 19/16 similarly gives the taller rider a 19 inch front wheel and a 16 inch rear.
This Austrian-made bike is equipped much more like a fully-fledged supercross bike than a motocrosser, but it will still be competitive in both categories. A full 6-speed manual transmission is tuned specifically to get the power to the dirt, and also delivers a slightly more tame powerband once into the middle revs for long distance cross country racing. WP XAct suspension is once again the suspension of choice.
KTM’s designers have also not only given the 85 SX series a 6-speed transmission but have also included a wet, multi-disc hydraulic clutch, designed by FORMULA racing. This is a race-grade product and lets the junior rider get an excellent feel for the bite point and lightning fast gear changes.
The 2021 KTM 85 SX 17/14 starts at $6,099 USD / $6,899 CAD, while the 85 SX 19/16 starts at $6,299 USD / $7,099 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $6,099 USD / $6,899 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 6-speed manual transmission
- WP XAct racing suspension included
- Kickstarter only, no electric start
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 85cc two-stroke single
- Horsepower: Over 20 HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 150 lbs (approx 68 kg)
- Seat Height: 34 to 35 inches (865mm to 890mm)
Competitors
- Kawasaki KX85
- Yamaha YZ85
- Honda CRF110F
2021 KTM 85 SX Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|85cc , 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine
|Power
|Over 20 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|47 mm x 48.5 mm
|EMS
|MEDJ digital
|Starter
|Kickstarter
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc clutch, Formula hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|1/2 x 5/16″
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|XACT 43 WP Upside-Down fork, Ø 43 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP Xplor PDS shock absorber
|Brakes Front
|240 mm,Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|Suspension travel (front)
|278 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|305 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|5.2 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|336 mm
|Seat Height
|865 mm
|Wet Weight
|67 kg
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 KTM 85 SX Features
2021 KTM 85 SX Photos
