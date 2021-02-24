The 2021 Kawasaki KX 85: An Amateur Motocross Bike For The Young Rider

The 2021 Kawasaki KX 85 is the Japanese company’s official race bike for the amateur 85cc competition class. Featuring an 84cc liquid cooled two stroke single, it is intended to provide the grunt and power to be able to send the bike leaping and hopping over hills and whoops without issue.

For this reason, Kawasaki slams as much technology from their professional motocross race teams into the tiny bike. A full kick-start, manual six speed transmission, front and rear competition disc brakes, and fully adjustable suspension front and rear help set the bike up for races. The swingarm and rear subframe are removable for repairs, and the main frame is built as a perimeter frame for the most strength possible.

The 2021 Kawasaki KX 85 starts at $4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki KX 85 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD

Six speed manual transmission Competition disc brakes Kick start

Main Specs Engine Type: 84cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single

84cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Torque: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Wet Weight : 165 lbs (75 kg)

: 165 lbs (75 kg) Seat Height: 32.7 inches (830 mm) Competitors Yamaha YZ85

Suzuki RM85

KTM 85 SX 17/14

2021 Kawasaki KX 85 Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 84cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single Power Unknown HP (not provided by manufacturer) Bore x Stroke 48.5 x 45.8mm Compression Ratio 10.9:1 (low speed) – 9.0:1 (high speed) Fuel System 28mm Keihin carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 36mm inverted telescopic cartridge fork with 20-way compression damping/10.8 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® single shock system with 24-way compression and 21-way rebound damping, plus adjustable spring preload/10.8 in Brakes Front Single 220mm petal disc with dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 184mm petal disc with single-piston caliper Tires Front 70/100-17 Tires Rear 90/100-14 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.32 gal Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition CDI with digital advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 72.0 in Overall Width 30.1 in Overall Height 43.3 in Wheelbase 49.8 in Ground Clearance 11.4 in Seat Height 32.7 in Curb Weight 165.3 lb WARRANTY Warranty Not Available Kawasaki Protection Plus Not Available

