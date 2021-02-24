The 2021 Kawasaki KX 85: An Amateur Motocross Bike For The Young Rider
The 2021 Kawasaki KX 85 is the Japanese company’s official race bike for the amateur 85cc competition class. Featuring an 84cc liquid cooled two stroke single, it is intended to provide the grunt and power to be able to send the bike leaping and hopping over hills and whoops without issue.
For this reason, Kawasaki slams as much technology from their professional motocross race teams into the tiny bike. A full kick-start, manual six speed transmission, front and rear competition disc brakes, and fully adjustable suspension front and rear help set the bike up for races. The swingarm and rear subframe are removable for repairs, and the main frame is built as a perimeter frame for the most strength possible.
The 2021 Kawasaki KX 85 starts at $4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Six speed manual transmission
- Competition disc brakes
- Kick start
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 84cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single
- Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 165 lbs (75 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.7 inches (830 mm)
Competitors
- Yamaha YZ85
- Suzuki RM85
- KTM 85 SX 17/14
2021 Kawasaki KX 85 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|84cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single
|Power
|Unknown HP (not provided by manufacturer)
|Bore x Stroke
|48.5 x 45.8mm
|Compression Ratio
|
10.9:1 (low speed) – 9.0:1 (high speed)
|Fuel System
|28mm Keihin carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|36mm inverted telescopic cartridge fork with 20-way compression damping/10.8 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak® single shock system with 24-way compression and 21-way rebound damping, plus adjustable spring preload/10.8 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 220mm petal disc with dual-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 184mm petal disc with single-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|70/100-17
|Tires Rear
|90/100-14
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1.32 gal
|Color
|
Lime Green
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|CDI with digital advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|72.0 in
|Overall Width
|30.1 in
|Overall Height
|43.3 in
|Wheelbase
|49.8 in
|Ground Clearance
|11.4 in
|Seat Height
|32.7 in
|Curb Weight
|165.3 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Not Available
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|Not Available
2021 Kawasaki KX 85 Features
2021 Kawasaki KX 85 Photos
2021 Kawasaki KX 85 Videos
Links
Kawasaki Official Websites
