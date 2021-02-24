The 2021 Kawasaki KX 85: An Amateur Motocross Bike For The Young Rider

The 2021 Kawasaki KX 85 is the Japanese company’s official race bike for the amateur 85cc competition class. Featuring an 84cc liquid cooled two stroke single, it is intended to provide the grunt and power to be able to send the bike leaping and hopping over hills and whoops without issue.

For this reason, Kawasaki slams as much technology from their professional motocross race teams into the tiny bike. A full kick-start, manual six speed transmission, front and rear competition disc brakes, and fully adjustable suspension front and rear help set the bike up for races. The swingarm and rear subframe are removable for repairs, and the main frame is built as a perimeter frame for the most strength possible.

The 2021 Kawasaki KX 85 starts at $4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Six speed manual transmission
    • Competition disc brakes
    • Kick start

Main Specs

  • Engine Type: 84cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single
  • Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer
  • Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
  • Wet Weight: 165 lbs (75 kg)
  • Seat Height: 32.7 inches (830 mm)

Competitors

  • Yamaha YZ85
  • Suzuki RM85
  • KTM 85 SX 17/14

2021 Kawasaki KX 85 Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE
Engine 84cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single
Power Unknown HP (not provided by manufacturer)
Bore x Stroke 48.5 x 45.8mm
Compression Ratio
10.9:1 (low speed) – 9.0:1 (high speed)
Fuel System 28mm Keihin carburetor
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch
Transmission 6-speed, return shift
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 36mm inverted telescopic cartridge fork with 20-way compression damping/10.8 in
Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® single shock system with 24-way compression and 21-way rebound damping, plus adjustable spring preload/10.8 in
Brakes Front Single 220mm petal disc with dual-piston caliper
Brakes Rear
Single 184mm petal disc with single-piston caliper
Tires Front 70/100-17
Tires Rear 90/100-14
Fuel Tank Capacity 1.32 gal
Color
Lime Green

ELECTRICAL
Ignition CDI with digital advance
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 72.0 in
Overall Width 30.1 in
Overall Height 43.3 in
Wheelbase 49.8 in
Ground Clearance 11.4 in
Seat Height 32.7 in
Curb Weight 165.3 lb

WARRANTY
Warranty Not Available
Kawasaki Protection Plus Not Available

2021 Kawasaki KX 85 Features

2021 Kawasaki KX 85 Photos

2021 Kawasaki KX 85 Videos

