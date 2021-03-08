The Big XC-F Enduro: 2021 KTM 450 XC-F
Contents
There are three XC-F models in the 2021 KTM line-up: the 250, 350, and 450. We’re here to talk about the largest displacement of the three, the 2021 450 XC-F. This serious off-road enduro bike shares a lot of DNA with KTM’s motocross offerings, but with added versatility to make it a more capable cross-country motorcycle, over a wide range of terrain types. It doesn’t just share DNA with any old motorcycle either: it features many of the same components found on the race-spec championship-winning 450 SX-F too.
The secret to this European-made enduro machine’s success is the compact but powerful fuel-injected, four-stroke, 449cc single-cylinder engine. It has been tweaked for the new year to comply with Euro5 regulations, but without compromising any power. It’s still a seriously potent ride—with approximately 52 horsepower on tap—and an impressive power-to-weight ratio.
What separates the XC-F range from the XCF-W is the suspension setup. Like all KTM motorcycles, WP Suspension handles the suspension duties. However, unlike the XCF-W models that use WP XPLOR units, the XC-F range uses WP XACT hardware instead.
For 2021, the 450 XC-F is available exclusively in KTM Orange.
The 2021 KTM 450 XC-F starts from $10,799 USD / $12,099 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 450 XC-F in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $10,799 USD / $12,099 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- High-strength aluminum tapered NEKEN handlebar
- Advanced KTM traction control
- WP XACT front and rear suspension
Main Specs
- Engine: 449.9cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine
- Power: 52 HP (Approx)
- Dry Weight: 222.7 lbs (101 kg)
- Seat Height: 37.4 in (950 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF450RL
- Yamaha WR450F
- Beta 430 RR-S
2021 KTM 450 XC-F Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|449.9cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine
|Power
|52 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|95 mm x 63.4 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|5-Speed
|Chain
|5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|8.5 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|370 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Wet Weight
|101 kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
No Comment