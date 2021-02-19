The 2021 Yamaha V-Star 250 is a Timeless Classic

The 2021 V-Star 250 is one of those Yamaha motorcycles that is timelessly classic, but at the same time modern and fun to ride. This is mostly down to the fact that the bike is one of the very few that you can still buy with a full-on carburetor, a Mikuni BDS26 model. This tiny carb sits on a 249cc, 60-degree air-cooled V-Twin that gives the V-Star 250 its name.

Considered a lightweight cruiser, the Japanese-made V-Star 250 is also known as one of the friendliest starter bikes in the 2021 lineup for new riders. Affordable, fuel-efficient, powerful enough to make the new rider grin like mad, and with extremely linear torque and power delivery that boost rider confidence without making them overconfident.

As well, due to its lightweight and gutsy engine, the V-Star 250 is very agile for a cruiser-style motorcycle. In fact, it is often classified as a sport cruiser exactly because of that agility, although it has the rumble and roar of a much bigger motorcycle.

The 2021 Yamaha V-Star 250 starts at $4,499 USD / $5,299 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha V-Star 250 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,499 USD / $5,299 CAD

$4,499 USD / $5,299 CAD Key Features:

Belt final drive Yamaha sport fuel injection technology on a cruiser Air cooled engine with mildly oil-cooled transmission

Main Specs Engine Type: 249cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 4 valve

249cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 4 valve Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Torque: 15.2 lb-ft

15.2 lb-ft Wet Weight : 324 lbs (147 kg)

: 324 lbs (147 kg) Seat Height: 27 inches (685 mm) Competitors Honda Rebel 300

Suzuki TU250X

BMW G 310 R

2021 Yamaha V-Star 250 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 249cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 4 valver Power Not provided by manufacturer Bore x Stroke 49.0mm x 66.0mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Mikuni® 26mm carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission 5-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 33mm fork; 5.5-in travel Suspension Rear Dual shocks, adjustable preload; 3.9-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 282mm Brakes Rear 130mm drum Tires Front 3.00-18 Tires Rear 130/90-15 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.5 gal / CA model 2.4 gal Color Raven ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86.2 in Overall Width 28.0 in Overall Height 41.7 in Wheelbase 58.7 in Ground Clearance 5.7 in Seat Height 27.0 in Wet Weight 324 lbs/ CA Model 326 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha V-Star 250 Features

TOP FEATURES Compact Custom

Light weight and a seat just 27 inches from the pavement make the V Star 250® a great trainer as well as a great choice for riders who appreciate the fun that comes in small packages.

Big Bike Style

Dual exhausts, plenty of quality chrome and Yamaha’s attention to detail—this is one sharp little motorcycle.

Strong Brakes

Front disc brake provides highly controllable stopping power.

Unique V-twin Performance

The V Star 250 is the only V-twin in its class.

Ultra-Efficient Engine

Estimated 78 mpg* means almost 200 miles between fill-ups.



ENGINE Uniquely Potent V-twin

Air-cooled, 249cc, 60-degree V-twin engine with a long 66mm stroke produces plenty of bottom-end torque and smooth roll-on power. And it’s the only V-twin engine in its class, too.

Smooth Running

The single 26mm Mikuni® downdraft carburetor ensures optimal fuel/air mixing and delivery with superb throttle response.

Flexible Gearing

Widely geared five-speed transmission makes the most of V Star 250’s powerband.

Electric Start

Easy, dependable electric starting.

Classic Exhaust Layout

Beautiful dual chrome exhaust pipes let the engine breathe and put out that classic V-twin rumble.

Low Maintenance Motor

Automatic cam chain tensioner virtually eliminates maintenance and helps extend engine life.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Agile Chassis

58.7-inch wheelbase creates a long, low package for great handling and maneuverability.

Strong Brakes

282mm single front disc brake and a rear drum brake provide plenty of stopping power.

Low Seat Height

Plush and low-stepped saddle keeps the rider sitting low and lets almost everybody flatfoot the pavement.

Plush Suspension

The telescopic front fork with 5.5 inches of travel provides a nice, smooth ride while the twin rear shocks feature 3.9 inches of travel and adjustable spring preload for versatility under various loads.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Open Riding Position

A custom style handlebar gives the V Star 250 both a modern look and comfortable riding position.

Big Bike Style

Extensive chrome details accent the engine and side covers for an incomparable “big bike” fit and finish.

Generous Fuel Range

The stylishly sculpted teardrop fuel tank features 2.5-gallon capacity for excellent cruising range.

Forward Mount Controls

The forward-set foot pegs enhance rider comfort for added legroom.

Stylish Fenders

Wide rear fender and front and rear wire-spoked wheels add the perfect classic, retro touch to this stylish package.



2021 Yamaha V-Star 250 Photos

2021 Yamaha V-Star 250 Videos