The 2021 V-Star 250 is one of those Yamaha motorcycles that is timelessly classic, but at the same time modern and fun to ride. This is mostly down to the fact that the bike is one of the very few that you can still buy with a full-on carburetor, a Mikuni BDS26 model. This tiny carb sits on a 249cc, 60-degree air-cooled V-Twin that gives the V-Star 250 its name.

Considered a lightweight cruiser, the Japanese-made V-Star 250 is also known as one of the friendliest starter bikes in the 2021 lineup for new riders. Affordable, fuel-efficient, powerful enough to make the new rider grin like mad, and with extremely linear torque and power delivery that boost rider confidence without making them overconfident.

As well, due to its lightweight and gutsy engine, the V-Star 250 is very agile for a cruiser-style motorcycle. In fact, it is often classified as a sport cruiser exactly because of that agility, although it has the rumble and roar of a much bigger motorcycle.

The 2021 Yamaha V-Star 250 starts at $4,499 USD / $5,299 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $4,499 USD / $5,299 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Belt final drive
    • Yamaha sport fuel injection technology on a cruiser
    • Air cooled engine with mildly oil-cooled transmission

Main Specs

  • Engine Type:  249cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 4 valve
  • Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer
  • Torque: 15.2 lb-ft
  • Wet Weight: 324 lbs (147 kg)
  • Seat Height: 27 inches (685 mm)

Competitors

2021 Yamaha V-Star 250 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE
Engine 249cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 4 valver
Power Not provided by manufacturer
Bore x Stroke
49.0mm x 66.0mm
Compression Ratio 10.0:1
Fuel System
Mikuni® 26mm carburetor
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Multiplate wet clutch
Transmission 5-speed
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS
Suspension Front
33mm fork; 5.5-in travel
Suspension Rear
Dual shocks, adjustable preload; 3.9-in travel
Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 282mm
Brakes Rear
130mm drum
Tires Front
3.00-18
Tires Rear 130/90-15
Fuel Tank Capacity
2.5 gal / CA model 2.4 gal
Color Raven

ELECTRICAL
Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
86.2 in
Overall Width 28.0 in
Overall Height 41.7 in
Wheelbase
58.7 in
Ground Clearance
5.7 in
Seat Height
27.0 in
Wet Weight
324 lbs/ CA Model 326 lb

WARRANTY
Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
Extension

2021 Yamaha V-Star 250 Features

TOP FEATURES

Compact Custom
Light weight and a seat just 27 inches from the pavement make the V Star 250® a great trainer as well as a great choice for riders who appreciate the fun that comes in small packages.
Big Bike Style
Dual exhausts, plenty of quality chrome and Yamaha’s attention to detail—this is one sharp little motorcycle.
Strong Brakes
Front disc brake provides highly controllable stopping power.
Unique V-twin Performance
The V Star 250 is the only V-twin in its class.
Ultra-Efficient Engine
Estimated 78 mpg* means almost 200 miles between fill-ups.

ENGINE

Uniquely Potent V-twin
Air-cooled, 249cc, 60-degree V-twin engine with a long 66mm stroke produces plenty of bottom-end torque and smooth roll-on power. And it’s the only V-twin engine in its class, too.
Smooth Running
The single 26mm Mikuni® downdraft carburetor ensures optimal fuel/air mixing and delivery with superb throttle response.
Flexible Gearing
Widely geared five-speed transmission makes the most of V Star 250’s powerband.
Electric Start
Easy, dependable electric starting.
Classic Exhaust Layout
Beautiful dual chrome exhaust pipes let the engine breathe and put out that classic V-twin rumble.
Low Maintenance Motor
Automatic cam chain tensioner virtually eliminates maintenance and helps extend engine life.

CHASSIS/SUSPENSION

Agile Chassis
58.7-inch wheelbase creates a long, low package for great handling and maneuverability.
Strong Brakes
282mm single front disc brake and a rear drum brake provide plenty of stopping power.
Low Seat Height
Plush and low-stepped saddle keeps the rider sitting low and lets almost everybody flatfoot the pavement.
Plush Suspension
The telescopic front fork with 5.5 inches of travel provides a nice, smooth ride while the twin rear shocks feature 3.9 inches of travel and adjustable spring preload for versatility under various loads.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Open Riding Position
A custom style handlebar gives the V Star 250 both a modern look and comfortable riding position.
Big Bike Style
Extensive chrome details accent the engine and side covers for an incomparable “big bike” fit and finish.
Generous Fuel Range
The stylishly sculpted teardrop fuel tank features 2.5-gallon capacity for excellent cruising range.
Forward Mount Controls
The forward-set foot pegs enhance rider comfort for added legroom.
Stylish Fenders
Wide rear fender and front and rear wire-spoked wheels add the perfect classic, retro touch to this stylish package.

