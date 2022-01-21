Team Blue comes into 2021 with some awesome new bikes, some updated bikes, some hopes dashed with rumored machines I do not see offered and some old favorites that are no more.

This year sees a new MT-09, but not the MT-10 that’s been rumored.

The adventure bike crowd should be excited to check out the all-new Tenere 700. While the Tracer 9 GT gives Yamaha an excellent offering for those liking hard bags but more pavement time.

Yes, it is sad to see the VMax is no more, but this just means more space for future legends for Yamaha.

Check out the 2021 Yamaha Lineup!

SUPER SPORT

2021 Yamaha YZF-R1/ R1M

Unchanged from the 2020 model, the R1 and the Carbon Fibre wrapped R1M lead the Yamaha Super Sport offerings.

Key differences between R1M and R1

Premium Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS)

Communication Control Unit (CCU) – Datalogger & vehicle info via Wi-Fi (standard equipment)

Wider 200 series rear tire (200/55ZR17)

Carbon fibre bodywork

Available Colors: Metallic Black, Yamaha Racing Blue, Carbon Fibre (R1M),

MSRP R1: $17,399 USD / $21,999 CAD

MSRP R1M: $26,099 USD / $28,599 CAD

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3

Basically the same as 2020, ABS is standard for 2021 and Electric Teal is a fresh color option. The R-3 continues to be a dominant choice among the small displacement sport bikes.

Available Colors: Matte Black, Yamaha Racing Blue, Electric Teal

MSRP: $5,299 USD / $6,299 CAD

HYPER NAKED

2021 Yamaha MT-10

It appears the much rumored updated MT-10 has not yet happened. There does not appear to be anything new for the 2021 MT-10.

Available Colors: Tech Black, Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP: $12,999 USD / $16,299 CAD

2021 Yamaha MT-09 / MT-09SP

Completely new for 2021, Yamaha has provided 2 versions of the MT-09. Featuring a new EU5-compliant 889 cc CP3 engine, up 4 hp from last year. An all-new aluminum frame is stiffer and lighter, helping the bike shed 4kg overall. All new electronic rider aids, including quick shifting and rider selectable modes.

The SP edition arrives with a sinister darked-out look along with a premium KYB and Öhlins suspension, and electronic cruise control. The SP looks to be an excellent value.

Available Colors: Tech Black, Yamaha Racing Blue, Ice Fluo, Raven Liquid Metal (SP)

MSRP MT-09: $9,399 USD / $10,799 CAD

MSRP MT-09SP: $10,999 USD / $13,999 CAD

2021 Yamaha MT-07

Updated for 2021, the popular MT-07 receives new bodywork, new 298mm front brakes, and engine changes to become Euro 5 compliant.

The new LED headlight assembly keeps the family resemblance in check. A new wider handlebar helps fit a wider range of rider sizes. Overall the 2021 MT-07 and its 49 ft-lbs of torque make for an excellent package.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP MT-07: $7,699 USD / $8,799 CAD

2021 Yamaha MT-03

No significant changes were made for the 2021 model. The 321cc MT-03 is an excellent small-displacement naked bike, fully living up to the MT family style.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP MT-03: $4,599 USD / $5,899 CAD

SPORT HERITAGE

2021 Yamaha XSR900

Old school cool naked, the XSR900 carries on unchanged from 2020. Hopefully, the changes to the MT-09 will trickle onto the XSR900.

Available Colors: Radical White

MSRP XSR900: $9,499 USD / $11,299 CAD

2021 Yamaha XSR700

So much swagger, the XSR700 delivers retro styling on the modern platform. Unchanged from 2020.

Available Colors: Radical White

MSRP XSR700: $8,499 USD / $9,699 CAD

2021 Yamaha V-Star 250

Yamaha’s small Cruiser is back for 2021 but only gets a color change.

Available Colors: Raven

MSRP V-Star 250: $4,499 USD / $5,299 CAD

2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Only the Bolt R Spec carries on into 2021. Now blacked out, The Bolt R Spec is stripped down with minimal chrome, epitomizing the "Urban Performance Bobber" look. The compact chassis proudly showcases the 58 cubic inch (942cc), air-cooled, 60° V-twin sitting at the heart of the bike. Available Colors: Raven MSRP Bolt R-Spec: $8,499 USD / $9,699 CAD



2021 Yamaha Star Venture TC

For 2021 the Star Venture comes one way, fully loaded Transcontinental version is the standard. Otherwise unchanged from 2020.

Available Colors: Intensity White, Impact Blue

MSRP Star Venture TC: $26,999 USD / $32,299 CAD

ADVENTURE TOURING

2021 Yamaha Super Tenere ES

No apparent changes for the highly capable Super Tenere ES for 2021, just a new color.

Available Colors: Tech Black

MSRP Super Tenere ES: $16,299 USD / $18,599 CAD

2021 Yamaha Tenere 700

New for 2021, Yamaha brings out an all-new adventure bike.

The Ténéré 700™ features a fuel-injected, 689cc liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder engine derived from Yamaha’s award-winning MT-07®. This compact powerplant features an ideal power delivery for adventure riding, for tractable and controllable power in every riding condition.

Available Colors: White-Tan, Blue. Matte Black

MSRP Tenere 700: $9,999 USD / $12,399 CAD

SPORT TOURING

2021 Yamaha FJR1300ES

Around for another year, the FJR1300ES gets no notable updates. Hard to change what keeps working so well.

Available Colors: Liquid Graphite

MSRP FJR1300ES: $17,999 USD / $19,799 CAD

2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT

All-new for 2021, the Tracer 9 GT looks to be a compelling sport-touring bike.

All-New 890cc Liquid-Cooled 3-Cylinder DOHC Fuel-Injected Engine. New Lightweight Aluminum Frame. KYB Electronically Controlled Suspension and a newly developed 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

The GT comes in 11 lbs heavier than the outgoing model, but with all the new tech this is a small concern.

Available Colors: Liquid Metal, Redline

MSRP Tracer 9 GT: $14,899 USD / $16,999 CAD

MOTOCROSS

2021 Yamaha YZ450F

After the big updates last year, the YZ450F is unchanged for 2021. That’s a good thing, Yamaha’s flagship motocross bike is very good as is.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue, Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

MSRP YZ450F: $9,399 USD / $10,599 CAD

2021 Yamaha YZ250F

Big updates for 2021. Significant engine updates made to the cylinder head, exhaust camshaft, and intake boot provide more peak power. Overall the engine is improved compared to last year.

The chassis components that are new for 2021 include the frame, engine mounts, top triple clamp, and the suspension settings having been updated to match.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue, Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

MSRP YZ250F: $8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD

2021 Yamaha YZ250

Pure performance and full‑throttle adrenaline are what you get from this lightweight and reliable 2‑stroke moto machine.

Unchanged from 2020.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP YZ250: $7,499 USD / $8,299 CAD

2021 Yamaha YZ125

A pure motocross machine, the light and nimble YZ125 is the perfect choice for riders stepping up from the 85cc class.

Unchanged from 2020.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP YZ125: $6,599 USD / $7,599 CAD

2021 Yamaha YZ85

No notable changes for 2021.

The YZ85 continues to be an excellent two stroke for up and coming riders to perfect their skills.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP YZ85: $4,699 USD / $6,099 CAD

2021 Yamaha YZ65

No notable changes for 2021.

The 65cc two-stroke engine features the legendary Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS), a mechanical power valve system that delivers a broad spread of power and torque across the entire RPM range.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP YZ65: $4,599 USD / $5,599 CAD

CROSS COUNTRY

2021 Yamaha WR450F

Improved for 2021, the engine features a new combustion chamber geometry with steeper valve angles, more aggressive cam profiles, a higher compression piston with low friction rings, longer connection rod, a larger exhaust head pipe connector, a high flow air filter, more efficient breather system and more work together to give WR450F riders a broad spread of useable thrust with expanded high-rpm power.

Yamaha’s aluminum frame features all-new flex characteristics that give riders the ultimate combination of precise cornering performance, traction and bump stability.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP WR450F: $9,799 USD / $11,199 CAD

2021 Yamaha YZ450FX

Updated for 2021 the YZ450FX™ is developed from Yamaha’s flagship motocross model—the YZ450F—with many added features and unique settings including:

All-New Cylinder Head

Revised Bilateral Beam Frame

Updated Suspension Tuning

New Braking Systems

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP YZ450FX: $9,699 USD / $10,899 CAD

2021 Yamaha WR250F

No notable changes for 2021.

The WR250F™ builds on Yamaha’s exceptional motocross race platforms—the YZ250F™—with added features and unique settings designed to optimize the WR® for enduro riding.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP WR250F: $8,599 USD / $10,199 CAD

2021 Yamaha YZ250FX

No notable changes for 2021.

This Cross Country racer has all the features to win including the smartphone Power Tuner app that adjusts the bike’s settings to fit your style and the track.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP YZ250FX: $8,499 USD / $9,799 CAD

2021 Yamaha YZ250X

No notable changes for 2021.

Engineered with all the reliability and durability you’ve come to expect from Yamaha, this 2‑stroke was born to win Cross Country races.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP YZ250X: $7,599 USD / $8,499 CAD

2021 Yamaha YZ125X

No notable changes for 2021.

The perfect step up to a full‑size Cross Country machine, this lightweight 2‑stroke is the pinnacle of performance on the race course.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP YZ125X: $6,699 USD / $7,799 CAD

TRAIL

2021 Yamaha TT-R230

No notable changes for 2021.

Low maintenance and simple, this lightweight trail bike delivers decades of proven performance.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP TT-R230: $4,449 USD / $5,099 CAD

2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE

No notable changes for 2021.

Big fun for the whole family, the YZ-styled, four-stroke-powered TT-R125LE begs to be ridden by everyone from bigger kids to adults.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP TT-R125: $3,349 USD / $4,299 CAD

2021 Yamaha TT-R110E

No notable changes for 2021.

The bike that produces big fun for both young and old riders and everyone in between.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP TT-R110E: $2,299 USD / $2,999 CAD

2021 Yamaha TT-R50E

No notable changes for 2021.

The push‑button electric start and three‑speed automatic transmission make this the perfect bike for learning.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP TT-R50E: $1,699 USD / $1,899 CAD

2021 Yamaha PW50

No notable changes for 2021.

Features like the adjustable throttle and fully automatic transmission ensure a first riding experience that’s filled with smiles.

Available Colors: Yamaha Racing Blue

MSRP PW50: $1,649 USD / $1,799 CAD

DUAL SPORT

2021 Yamaha XT250

No notable changes for 2021.

With electric start and a low seat height, the light, nimble and reliable XT250 is built to go wherever you go. On‑ or off‑road.

Available Colors: Radical Grey

MSRP XT250: $5,199 USD / $5,499 CAD

2021 Yamaha TW200

No notable changes for 2021.

Adaptable and comfortable with fat tires, a low seat and a smooth ride make it a practical do‑it‑all, dual purpose machine.

Available Colors: Metallic Black

MSRP TW200: $4,699 USD / $5,399 CAD

Scooters

2021 Yamaha XMAX

Yamaha’s XMAX sport scooter has been updated for 2021. While the updates aren’t ground-breaking, any improvement is an improvement nonetheless! For 2021, the XMAX receives an updated engine that’s not Euro5 compliant and some minor cosmetic updates. The engine itself is a 292 cc liquid-cooled single that makes 27.6 horsepower, connected to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Other top-notch features include traction control, ABS, LED lighting, a charging port, keyless ignition, and more. It might be easy to simply dismiss the XMAX as another scooter but it really does offer a comfortable and practical ride experience, that’s both fuel-efficient and performance-focused.

For 2021, the XMAX is available exclusively in Matte Midnight Blue.

MSRP: $5,699USD

2021 Yamaha Zuma 125

Yamaha’s small-capacity urban run-around is back for 2021 with a few minor updates. While it’s a budget-focused mobility solution, the Zuma 125 has plenty of character to keep riders interested, and an impressive selection of premium features to make riders comfortable too.

The heart of this little step-through is a 125cc four-stroke engine that produces around 8 horsepower, which is plenty of power for lightweight city riding. The engine is connected to a hassle-free automatic transmission and sits in a strong but lightweight frame that rolls on aluminum wheels and tough suspension. It’s practical, economical, and surprising fun to ride!

For 2021, the Zuma is available in Ultramarine Blue or Matte Black

MSRP: $3,599USD