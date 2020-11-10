The 2021 Royal Enfield INT650: Flagship of This Year’s Lineup
The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, or INT650 in North America, is the flagship of the India-based company for the 2021 lineup. With classic lines that echo the original British manufacturer’s 1960’s Interceptor, it carries a certain air of the inter-city sprints that were popular in the UK in decades past, where riding groups would set off from different points and meet up in the next city for a good time.
While the bike itself may look classic, this is not to say that it is not as fresh and modern as a motorcycle of this day and age should be. A refinement of the 2020 INT650’s mill, the 2021 648cc parallel-twin carries itself well, with 47 BHP and 38.3 lbs-ft of crank torque from as low as 2,500 RPM, peaking at 5,250 RPM. The engine carries a single-piece forged and counterbalanced crankshaft at 270 degrees to provide both smoothness on throttle and the classic parallel-twin burble that brings a smile to any riders’ face.
The engine is also under-stressed at 9.5:1 compression, to give it a much more comfortable riding feel. No wild vibrations through the frame, and easy, smooth throttle response. Twin throttle-body intakes paired with a Bosch fuel injection system newly developed for 2021 just adds to the smoothness. The 6 speed transmission with standard slipper clutch returns for 2021, however with new ratios set to give the INT650 the best variety of gear options depending on the situation.
18 inch wheels front and back, paired with a 41mm front forks (110 mm travel) and twin coil-over rear shocks (88 mm travel), provide a comfortable, predictable ride. Preload is adjustable in 5 stages to suit riders of all sizes and shapes. Stopping power is provided by twin-piston ByBre brakes front and back, with a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. Bosch dual-channel ABS is standard.
The 2021 Royal Enfield INT650 starts at $5,799 USD / $7,599 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Royal Enfield INT650 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $5,799 USD / $7,599 CAD
- Key Features:
- Standard ABS
- Newly adjusted for 2021 6-speed transmission
- Air and oil cooled 648cc parallel-twin
Main Specs
- Engine: 648cc parallel-twin
- Power: 47 BHP
- Torque: 38.3 lbs-ft at the crank
- Wet Weight: 445 lbs (202 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.5 inches (800 mm)
Competitors
- Triumph Bonneville T100
- Moto-Guzzi V7-III
- BMW R NineT
2021 Royal Enfield INT650 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|648 cc, parallel-twin
|Engine Power
|47 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Torque
|38.3 lbs-ft
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
|Suspension Rear
|Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
|Brakes Front
|320 mm disc, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|240 mm disc, ABS
|Tires Front
|100/90-18
|Tires Rear
|130/70-18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.7 lts
|Color
|Glitter And Dust, Silver Specter, Baker Express, Mark Three, Ravishing Red, and Orange Crush
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2122 mm
|Overall Width
|789 mm
|Overall Height
|1165 mm
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Seat Height
|804 mm
|Curb Weight
|202 Kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|*3 year unlimited mile warranty & road side assistance with the purchase of any Twins model.
|Extension
