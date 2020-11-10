The 2021 Royal Enfield INT650: Flagship of This Year’s Lineup

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, or INT650 in North America, is the flagship of the India-based company for the 2021 lineup. With classic lines that echo the original British manufacturer’s 1960’s Interceptor, it carries a certain air of the inter-city sprints that were popular in the UK in decades past, where riding groups would set off from different points and meet up in the next city for a good time.

While the bike itself may look classic, this is not to say that it is not as fresh and modern as a motorcycle of this day and age should be. A refinement of the 2020 INT650’s mill, the 2021 648cc parallel-twin carries itself well, with 47 BHP and 38.3 lbs-ft of crank torque from as low as 2,500 RPM, peaking at 5,250 RPM. The engine carries a single-piece forged and counterbalanced crankshaft at 270 degrees to provide both smoothness on throttle and the classic parallel-twin burble that brings a smile to any riders’ face.

The engine is also under-stressed at 9.5:1 compression, to give it a much more comfortable riding feel. No wild vibrations through the frame, and easy, smooth throttle response. Twin throttle-body intakes paired with a Bosch fuel injection system newly developed for 2021 just adds to the smoothness. The 6 speed transmission with standard slipper clutch returns for 2021, however with new ratios set to give the INT650 the best variety of gear options depending on the situation.

18 inch wheels front and back, paired with a 41mm front forks (110 mm travel) and twin coil-over rear shocks (88 mm travel), provide a comfortable, predictable ride. Preload is adjustable in 5 stages to suit riders of all sizes and shapes. Stopping power is provided by twin-piston ByBre brakes front and back, with a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. Bosch dual-channel ABS is standard.

The 2021 Royal Enfield INT650 starts at $5,799 USD / $7,599 CAD

2021 Royal Enfield INT650 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 648 cc, parallel-twin Engine Power 47 Hp Bore x Stroke Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Fuel Injection Starter Electric Torque 38.3 lbs-ft DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate Transmission 6-speed Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel Suspension Rear Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel Brakes Front 320 mm disc, ABS Brakes Rear 240 mm disc, ABS Tires Front 100/90-18 Tires Rear 130/70-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 13.7 lts Color Glitter And Dust, Silver Specter, Baker Express, Mark Three, Ravishing Red, and Orange Crush ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2122 mm Overall Width 789 mm Overall Height 1165 mm Wheelbase Ground Clearance 174 mm Seat Height 804 mm Curb Weight 202 Kg WARRANTY Warranty *3 year unlimited mile warranty & road side assistance with the purchase of any Twins model. Extension

2021 Royal Enfield INT650 Features

Easy Come, Easy Go The frame, developed in conjunction with the legendary Harris Performance, thoroughly tested for durability, offers superior balance and handling. Together with the finely tuned suspension with ‘piggy-back’ gas-charged twin shocks for optimum blend of comfort & feel, the chassis ensures the INT 650 is dynamic & responsive, nimble in the city, planted on the highways & agile on the twisties.

At The Heart Of It All An air/oil-cooled parallel twin configuration chosen for its authentic uncluttered lines, the 648 cc engine is built for real world riding, with sufficient power to make light work of city traffic or cruise effortlessly on the open road. A twin throttle-body paired to a highly precise Bosch fuel injection system and EMS tune results in excellent throttle response throughout the rev range.

Smooth Operator Classic aesthetics of 18” alloy-rimmed wheels are shod with Pirelli Phantom SportComp tires the structure and the compound of which were especially developed for Royal Enfield to complement the chassis and suspension in all riding conditions. The combination of twin-piston Brembo derived callipers on floating front disc and Bosch dual-channel ABS provide assured braking with progressive feedback.

Easy Like Sunday Morning With its wide braced handlebars, the INT650 has a comfortable upright commanding riding position. The ergonomic triangle, formed by the handlebar, low seat and foot peg position, is set up for comfort with a gentle sports bias helping the rider make the most of the agile chassis and feel intuitively connected with the machine.

Old-School New Whilst the beautifully sculpted lines of the gleaming, hand-polished aluminum engine covers hark back to a golden era of motorcycling, what really makes heads turn is the deep evocative exhaust note – metering either a steady heady beat, a wonderful over-run burble or a power-on rumble that will move your soul.

Devil Is In The Details For the first time Royal Enfield uses a six-speed gearbox, specially developed for the 650 Twin, thoroughly tested on proving grounds, race tracks and public roads, with carefully selected gear ratios chosen to deliver the best blend for all riding conditions. The result is evident in the optimum shift feel, reliability of engagement, quiet notch-free selection and perfect ratio spacing. The gearbox is augmented by a slipper clutch which has an assist feature for light lever feel.



2021 Royal Enfield INT650 Photos

2021 Royal Enfield INT650 Videos

