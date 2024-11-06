The EICMA Edition: Motorcycles Reign Supreme as New Stuff Hits Milan’s Expo Stage 

It’s official: EICMA is here, and this year, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Expo ain’t playing.

Among the plethora of people, bevy of bikes, and literal tons of tech being presented at Milan’s incomparable expo, we have received a slew of news from our community’s biggest brands.

Here’s the (rather lovely) lineup for today’s perusal:

Honda has revealed two “World-First” Products: A V-3 engine and an electric supercharger.

BMW now carries a lightweight twin-cylinder F450GS.

Royal Enfield’s debuted their electric motorcycle brand – “Flying Flea” – and two EV models.

Krämer Motorcycles isn’t afraid to get nakey-nakey with the debut of their first hypernaked track bike, the GP2-890 XX.

Let’s start with that “World-First” stuff from Honda, shall we?

EICMA: Honda Unveils Two World-First Technologies

A view of Honda’s world-first V3 engine, complete with an electric supercharger. Media sourced from Honda.

World’s First V3 Engine Installs to World-First Electrical Compressor

Big Red’s been busy, and we’re here for the novelties.

Today, we place two new bits of tech from Honda into the proverbial lap:

The world’s very first V-3 engine The world’s very first electric supercharger

Here’s what we know about Honda’s V3 engine:

The V3 is a water-cooled, 75-degree engine with two cylinders on one end and one on the other.

The design of the V3 was created to be lightweight and compact while allowing the potential for an eventual increase in displacement.

The V3’s world-first electrical compression means that higher torque is available from lower rpm than typical, and the layout is better for mass centralization.

Thanks to the above V3 perks, there is no intercooler needed for future bikes with a V3 engine.

According to a recent press release from Honda, the creation of the V3 engine has been conducted in pursuit of the happy customer, with Honda promising that this engine will eventually be mass-produced for big-bore power – all to the customer’s benefit, of course:

“Honda sees the development of this V3 engine with an electrical compressor as a new challenge in the area of internal combustion engines, and its goal is to enable customers to further experience the joy of riding and owning a motorcycle. Honda plans to apply the new V3 engine to larger displacement models in the future and will continue its development toward mass production.” – Hondapress release. November 5, 2024 ( Honda )

With new Honda power now in the brand’s future, we look forward to seeing how Big Red plans on translating “larger displacement” for future lineups. Heaven knows what they have in store at present, but if bigger is better, then Honda may just have landed on tech that will carry their machines through continued stricture of emissions compliance.

We’re not told when bikes housing Honda’s new V3 engine will be made available, but I’d keep a weather eye open at next year’s EICMA for a concept prototype; at the very least, Big Red is bound to have an update by then.

What do you think of Honda’s new V3 engine?

EICMA: BMW Debuts a New Twin-Cylinder Concept

A view of BMW’s new F 450 GS. Media sourced from BMW.

A2-Compliant F 450 GS Wows with 48hp and a 386lb Silhouette

Of course, the Bavarians weren’t about to let Honda’s World-First tech upstage them when they had a whole new A2-compliant bike to dress their fresh 450cc heart.

But first: Why create a 450cc sweetheart?

The answer lies in accessibility, and BMW’s Head of Production puts the reasoning nicely below:

“What was particularly important to us in the development of the new BMW Concept F 450 GS was to achieve the best handling for this segment and combine it with strong performance and optimal accessibility. The riding pleasure on-road and off-road is a top priority for this A2 BMW GS.” – Sepp Mächler, Product Manager, BMW ( BMW )

According to a press release from BMW, the 2025 F 450 GS weighs in on the lighter end of A2-compliant bikes and sports the following features:

A lightweight 450cc engine with a “never-before-used” ignition offset and excellent torque at low rpm (sound familiar?)

Rally/enduro-inspired suspension (including a fully adjustable upside-down fork and a shock absorber with load-dependent damping)

Lean-dependent BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

Performance brakes (likely a Brembo unit or perhaps a more budget-friendly option from a subsidiary of Brembo, like ByByre). A reminder that this is still a concept bike, so BMW hasn’t released which company will partner with them to aid in stoppage for the F 450 GS.

“Configurable riding modes”

BMW Connectivity, translatable through a 6.5” TFT display

Naturally, competitors to BMW’s new F 450 GS include KTM’s 390 Adventure, the Aprilia Tuareg 660, and the highly-anticipated Royal Enfield Himalayan 450… but that’s only if BMW follows through with a similar bike for the production version.

By BMW’s account, that’s the general intention:

“No compromises, for sure. Following the very sporty off-road focus of the Concept F 450 GS, we will implement the bike as close as possible to this concept. We will only adjust the seat height for better accessibility and easier handling. As an alternative to the cross-spoke wheels (19 inches front, 17 inches rear), lightweight but high-strength cast aluminum wheels in the same dimensions are also conceivable.” – Johann Simon, vehicle project manager of the Concept F 450 GS, BMW (BMW press release)

Anything can change overnight, but we’re told that BMW is aiming for a 2025 release of this bike.

What do you think of BMW’s new F 450 GS?

EICMA: Royal Enfield Drops EV Brand Called “Flying Flea”

A view of Royal Enfield’s new Flying Flew electric motorcycle, the C6. Media sourced from the Flying Flea.

New “C6” and “S6” are Flying Flea’s “Urban City+” Bikes

We know what you’re thinking: Why name an electric brand after a pest known for its diminutive size and rather unorthodox jumping abilities?

As it turns out, the Flying Flea is inspired by a motorcycle with the same name.

Back during World War II, Royal Enfield had a motorcycle model called the WD/RE. These bikes were used by British paratroopers due to their lightweight and compact design and nicknamed “Flying Fleas” due to the fact that they were airdropped to soldiers on the field.

See here an explanation excerpt from Royal Enfield:

“Simple, tough, and resilient, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea, or WD/RE to give it its official title, was deployed as a front-line combat machine during the latter stages of the Second World War. An invaluable asset to the elite soldiers of the newly-formed Parachute Regiment, it was parachuted behind enemy lines, carried in assault gliders, or ferried to the beaches of Normandy in amphibious landing craft. Ironically, the Flea was originally a German design. Launched in 1934, the DKW RT100 was one of the most reliable and best-selling motorcycles of the 1930s. In 1938, the Nazis pressured DKW’s Dutch distributor, R S Stokvis & Zonen, to fire its Jewish directors or lose its DKW franchise. Rather than bow to this anti-Semitic coercion, the company promptly despatched an RT100 to Royal Enfield in England with a request to reverse-engineer the motorcycle and supply them directly.” – Words from Royal Enfield on the “flying Flea” namesake ( Flying Flea )

Today, Royal Enfield carries their “Flying Flea” heritage forward with an electric brand designed to “leap into life with no fuss and no fumes” (via Royal Enfield). RE even kept the parachute as a main symbol on the Flying Flea EV logo, thereby cementing the company’s commitment to pull past designs into the future with innovation and panache.

Royal Enfield insists on their Flying Flea FAQ page that their new EV brand will be entirely separate from the company’s ICE-bound endeavors…though time will tell on that front. We all remember how Harley-Davidson tried to separate LiveWire from their combustion engine lineup, only to change things around and continue to have LIVEWIRE on every financial year update:

“While we share the same ethos with Royal Enfield, our product ranges are completely different, with zero overlaps. While Royal Enfield continues its journey of crafting iconic motorcycles, we will be making the electric two-wheelers for the future in a timeless yet modern style.” – Royal Enfield on their Flying Flea website ( Flying Flea )

But we digress.

In keeping with Royal Enfield’s debut of the Flying Flea, two electric motorcycles have been revealed at EICMA. The S6 – a scrambler – is not yet available on the Flying Fea website, thereby placing the neo-retro C6 as the Flying Flea’s first poster child.

Here’s what we know so far about the C6:

It’s an “urban plus” bike, suggesting a range of somewhere around 60 miles per charge.

The Flying Flea C6 carries a forged aluminum frame

Electronic perks include remote upgrades and wireless phone charging.

Five ride modes complement a bevy of rider aids, not excluding lean-sensitive ABS, a Reverse mode, and “200,000 settings combos adapting power, regen and traction.”

Expect the C6 to be available somewhere around spring of 2026; until then, we wait for updates and keep a wary eye on the rest of the EV market.

What do you think of Royal Enfield’s new EV brand and the budding C6/S6 models?

EICMA: Krämer Motorcycles and the GP2-890 XX Hypernaked Circuit Monster

A view of Krämer Motorcycles’ GP2-890 XX Hypernaked Circuit Monster. Media sourced from Krämer Motorcycles.

“Built For Wheelies, Not Podiums”

We are always in the mood for a track monster that is literally so insane it’s recommended for general hooliganing beyond the podiums… and yet, here we are. Nobody does luxury bike beauties like Krämer Motorcycles, and we’ve been awaiting the GP2-890 XX Hypernaked since the thing was showcased back in Q4 of 2023.

According to Krämer’s press release, the GP2-890 XX Hypernaked is a “purpose-built track-focused motorcycle” recommended for track day enthusiasts. Here’s a list of the features included as standard:

Aggressive “Double-X” aesthetic echoed in flat handlebar design for upright ergonomics and reduced rider fatigue.

Extensive use of carbon fiber in bodywork, air scoops, number plates, and wheels.

GP-style titanium exhaust for a powerful sound.

High-performance Brembo brakes

Top-tier WP suspension

Mectronik electronics

The 2025 Krämer GP2-890 XX Hypernaked will be a limited production run with factory customization options like color and decals, and is expected to hit dealership floors around spring of 2025.

Naturally, we’re all curious why Krämer’s sporty moto inclination slid from full-fairing to hypernaked hotness for 2025; we have answers from multiple members of Krämer’s team on this subject, see below:

“When we looked around the paddocks we were going to, we noticed that a little over 10% of the motorcycles on the track were large-displacement naked models, which was an interesting trend developing in the industry. Until now, no manufacturer has produced a hypernaked that is focused solely for the race track, even though the demographics are skewing more into this category with each passing year. The Krämer GP2-890 XX aims to give these track riders a more purpose-built motorcycle for this segment of circuit riding, in the same way our other motorcycles have done in their model segments.” – Jensen Beeler, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles USA ( Powersports Business )

“The Krämer GP2-890 XX marks a bit of a departure for the Krämer Motorcycles brand as it is our first hypernaked model without fairings, and it is a bike that is aimed more at track day riders than weekend racers. The GP2-890 XX also is the first model from Krämer Motorcycles to be part of our new factory customization program, and we plan to grow this program out to our other models in the future.” – Markus Krämer, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles GmbH ( Powersports Business )

If you’re considering buying a Krämer GP2-890 XX, be sure to reserve your purchase with the company as soon as possible, as again, this will be a limited run of bikes.

Are you interested in getting your hands on a Krämer GP2-890 XX?