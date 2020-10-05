The 2021 Royal Enfield Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take On Each Model

Royal Enfield killed it in 2020 with some really good motorcycles and a fantastic all-around lineup. The highlights of the lineup include the INT650 and the Continental GT. However, the company’s stalwarts remain solid choices.

For 2021, there aren’t any totally new motorcycles, but the company did make some notable updates to the Himalayan and some minor updates to other bikes just to keep things fresh for the new year.

2021 Royal Enfield INT650

The 2021 Royal Enfield INT650 is an excellent standard motorcycle. It’s a bike that has good power with good ergonomics and attractive retro-inspired styling. Royal Enfield offers plenty of color options and a three-year unlimited mile warranty. You also get roadside assistance.

The motorcycle has a 648cc air and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine. It comes with Bosch fuel injection, too, and puts out 47 hp and 38 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT

The Continental GT is another motorcycle with the same engine as the INT650 has. The bike is built on the same platform, but it has enough different equipment that its character and style are all its own. It comes with clip-on handlebars, a sculpted cafe-racer-esque tank, and an up-turned seat.

As with the INT650, the Continental GT has a 648cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 47 hp and 38 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is a six-speed manual transmission just like with the INT650. The warranty and roadside assistance are the same, too.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield’s adventure bike is on the smaller side in terms of displacement. With that said many riders out, there have found the Himalayan to be more than adequate at tackling extremely tough terrain. It’s also a competent motorcycle on the road. It’s not intimidating in either environment and just keeps chugging along. The company made some updates including, switchable ABS and some new color options.

The bike features a 411cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that’s air-cooled. The engine makes 24.5 hp and 24 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed constant mesh gearbox. All told, the bike isn’t a powerhouse, but it had enough oomph to get the job done.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 500

Ah the Royal Enfield Classic 500. It’s the bike that looks like it has been around forever, and that’s because the basic design really has. Royal Enfield sells many different versions of the Classic 500. These different versions are actually just different colors. The motorcycle features modern engineering and tech, but not cutting-edge stuff.

The Classic 500 gets a 499cc single-cylinder Twinspark engine with fuel-injection that makes 27 hp and 30 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed constant mesh transmission sorts the power coming off the little thumper.

2021 Royal Enfield Bullet 500

The Bullet 500 is another classic model from Royal Enfield. The motorcycle is a lot like the Classic 500. The Bullet 500 is built, more or less, on the same platform. The Bullet gets some different aesthetics and paint and it has a seat for two people. It’s a great but pretty simple machine.

Just like with the Classic 500, the Bullet 500 gets a 499cc single-cylinder Twinspark engine with fuel-injection. The engine puts out 27 hp and 30 lb-ft of torque, and it uses the same five-speed transmission.

2021 Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500

When you look at the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500, you’ll see that it’s mostly just a Bullet 500. However, the motorcycle comes with different fenders, modified suspension, a different seating configuration, and an exhaust that is more upswept. It’s built for exploring a little more than the Bullet 500 is equipped to do.

The powertrain is the same—the 499cc single-cylinder mated to the five-speed transmission. It also puts out the same amount of power. The Bullet Trials 500 is simple, tough, and ready for action. Part-time trail riders, rejoice!