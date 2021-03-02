The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800: Moto2 Technology, Street Legal Supersport

The 2021 F3 800, much like its little brother the F3 675, is where the pure heart of modern MV Agusta lives. The company, after all, is dedicated to the purest interpretation of the Italian desire for form following function, of which the F series bikes are all dedicated to speed.

The F3 800 is a half-generation revamp of the F series, as in 2021, the bike has adopted some lessons learned from Italian manufacturer’s Moto2 GP 2020 season. Principle among these is the world’s first inline-three supersport engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft, which is pure MotoGP level technology, especially at the 800cc sizing which usually uses V-4s or inline-fours.

The 798cc inline-three is finely tuned, producing 148 HP and 65 lb-ft of torque. With the latest control system included, with an aggressive preset, that engine will rev from idle to the redline in the blink of an eye, and threaten to tear your shoulders out of their sockets. The acceleration is that fierce, the torque that instant even down low.

Other major technical advances incorporated into the F3 800 are the newest versions of both the MVICS control system and the MV EAS 2.1 electronically assisted shifter. A full cast aluminum alloy swingarm provides excellent rigidity while being lightweight. The frame of the bike is full alloy steel, with multiple other metals mixed in for torsional strength while reducing the bike’s weight over using a full traditional steel frame.

The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 starts at approximately $21,170 USD / $26,870 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€17,490).

2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple Power 148 horsepower Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner Starter Electric Color Ago Red, Ago Silver DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2030 mm (79.92 in.) Overall Width 730 mm (28.74 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Wheelbase 1380 mm (54.33 in.) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Features

Advanced electronics The F3 800 features the latest evolution of the MVICS system with multi-map Full Ride by Wire, 8-level traction control and EAS 2.0 up down electronic gearbox mated to a hydraulic slipper clutch. The electronic injection system has two injectors per cylinder with record 50 mm diameter throttle bodies.



LONGER STROKE Bore on the F3 800 is the same 79.0 mm, but the stroke increases from 45,9 mm (effective cubic capacity of 675cc) to 54,3 mm (effective cubic capacity of 798 cc), with the rev limiter intervening at 13.500 rpm. Higher-flow fuel injectors compared to the F3 675 ensure additional power, whilst it features the same counter-rotating crankshaft.



Safety When all you have to think about is riding, fun and pleasure are at their top, especially since safety is ensured by the two-channel Bosch 9 PLUS ABS system with Race Mode. With Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation, the system controls the pressure applied on the front brake to avoid involuntary rear wheel lift-up.



2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Photos

2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Videos

