The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800: Moto2 Technology, Street Legal Supersport
The 2021 F3 800, much like its little brother the F3 675, is where the pure heart of modern MV Agusta lives. The company, after all, is dedicated to the purest interpretation of the Italian desire for form following function, of which the F series bikes are all dedicated to speed.
The F3 800 is a half-generation revamp of the F series, as in 2021, the bike has adopted some lessons learned from Italian manufacturer’s Moto2 GP 2020 season. Principle among these is the world’s first inline-three supersport engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft, which is pure MotoGP level technology, especially at the 800cc sizing which usually uses V-4s or inline-fours.
The 798cc inline-three is finely tuned, producing 148 HP and 65 lb-ft of torque. With the latest control system included, with an aggressive preset, that engine will rev from idle to the redline in the blink of an eye, and threaten to tear your shoulders out of their sockets. The acceleration is that fierce, the torque that instant even down low.
Other major technical advances incorporated into the F3 800 are the newest versions of both the MVICS control system and the MV EAS 2.1 electronically assisted shifter. A full cast aluminum alloy swingarm provides excellent rigidity while being lightweight. The frame of the bike is full alloy steel, with multiple other metals mixed in for torsional strength while reducing the bike’s weight over using a full traditional steel frame.
The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 starts at approximately $21,170 USD / $26,870 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€17,490).
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $21,170 USD / $26,870 CAD
- Key Features:
- 8 level traction control system
- Race-spec equipment on a street supersport
- World’s first production supersport with counter-rotating crankshaft
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple
- Horsepower: 148 HP
- Torque: 65 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 415 lbs (Approx 188 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.62 inches (830 mm)
Competitors
- Yamaha YZF-R1
- Ducati Panigale V4
- Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade
2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple
|Power
|148 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Ago Red, Ago Silver
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation)
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2030 mm (79.92 in.)
|Overall Width
|730 mm (28.74 in.)
|Trail
|99 mm (3.89 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1380 mm (54.33 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm (4.72 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381.4 lbs.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Features
2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Photos
