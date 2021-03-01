The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC SCS: Limited Edition Naked Muscle
The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC SCS is one of those special bikes that comes around once a model generation. Offered in a limited edition by the Italian manufacturer, the RC stands for “Reparto Corse,” or Racing Department. It features a 798cc inline-three engine that chucks out 140 HP and 64 lb-ft of torque, in a bike that weighs just 370 lbs wet.
Of course, being from the racing side of things, the bike gains forged aluminum wheels, a dedicated ECU, a special exhaust developed by SC Project, and a bespoke livery. Like the other Dragster 800 models, it also features anti-wheelie control, dual-zone ABS, an easy-to-read full color TFT dash, full cornering traction control, and MV Agusta’s EAS 2.0 electronic quickshifter.
The SCS in the name stands for Smart Clutch System, a new feature that MV Agusta has developed to make riding more enjoyable. While in motion, gear shifting is done normally, however when coming to a stop, the system will automatically disengage the clutch. The same happens when you set off from a stop, automatically feathering the clutch for you as you add power until it fully engages while you accelerate.
The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC SCS starts at approximately $27,390 USD / $34,760 CAD, as it is a limited edition model and must be ordered in Euros (€22,600).
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $27,390 USD / $34,760 CAD
- Key Features:
- Special edition paint scheme
- Smart Clutch System introductory model
- Full suite of ABS and traction/stability control systems
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple
- Horsepower: 140 HP
- Torque: 64 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 370 lbs (168 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.27 inches (845 mm)
Competitors
- Ducati Monster Plus
- Yamaha MT-09
- Triumph Speed Triple S
2021 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC SCS Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple
|Power
|140 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Cooling system
|Cooling with separated liquid and oil radiators
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive
|16/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork in DLC treated aluminium, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|Color
|Red
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|DC-CDI
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2035 mm (80.12 in.)
|Overall Width
|935 mm (36.81 in.)
|Trail
|103.5 mm (4.07 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1400 mm (55.12 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm (5.31 in.)
|Seat Height
|845 mm (33.27 in.)
|Dry Weight
|168 kg (370.38 lbs.) – 160 kg (352.74 lbs.)**
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
