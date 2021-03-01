The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC SCS: Limited Edition Naked Muscle

The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC SCS is one of those special bikes that comes around once a model generation. Offered in a limited edition by the Italian manufacturer, the RC stands for “Reparto Corse,” or Racing Department. It features a 798cc inline-three engine that chucks out 140 HP and 64 lb-ft of torque, in a bike that weighs just 370 lbs wet.

Of course, being from the racing side of things, the bike gains forged aluminum wheels, a dedicated ECU, a special exhaust developed by SC Project, and a bespoke livery. Like the other Dragster 800 models, it also features anti-wheelie control, dual-zone ABS, an easy-to-read full color TFT dash, full cornering traction control, and MV Agusta’s EAS 2.0 electronic quickshifter.

The SCS in the name stands for Smart Clutch System, a new feature that MV Agusta has developed to make riding more enjoyable. While in motion, gear shifting is done normally, however when coming to a stop, the system will automatically disengage the clutch. The same happens when you set off from a stop, automatically feathering the clutch for you as you add power until it fully engages while you accelerate.

The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC SCS starts at approximately $27,390 USD / $34,760 CAD, as it is a limited edition model and must be ordered in Euros (€22,600).

Model Overview

2021 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC SCS Specifications

ENGINE Engine 798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple Power 140 horsepower Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Cooling system Cooling with separated liquid and oil radiators DRIVETRAIN Clutch S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork in DLC treated aluminium, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition DC-CDI Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2035 mm (80.12 in.) Overall Width 935 mm (36.81 in.) Trail 103.5 mm (4.07 in.) Wheelbase 1400 mm (55.12 in.) Ground Clearance 135 mm (5.31 in.) Seat Height 845 mm (33.27 in.) Dry Weight 168 kg (370.38 lbs.) – 160 kg (352.74 lbs.)** WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC SCS Features

TOTAL RIDING PLEASURE When there’s nothing else to think about but riding, your fun and enjoyment are increased, especially when your safety is taken care of by the Continental ABS system with cornering function. And with Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation, you’ve got one less thing to worry about: the system actually intervenes to mitigate the pressure exerted on the front brake to avoid unwanted rear-wheel lift.



Technology Optimised to reduce friction, with a mass of just 52 kg and modest dimensions, the three-cylinder engine of the Dragster RC SCS guarantees even better weight distribution. The counter-rotating crankshaft enhances its dynamics, while its extraordinary performance is assisted by a completely redesigned exhaust system.



REFINED ELECTRONICS Featuring the latest evolution of the MVICS system, the Dragster RC SCS also has full multi-map Ride-by-Wire with 8-level traction control. The sophisticated EAS 3.0 electronic up & down gearbox, updated and boasting a new sensor, is paired with a hydraulic slipper clutch. The electronic injection system uses two injectors per cylinder with three 50 mm diameter throttle bodies.



